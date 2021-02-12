5 Awesome things Daniel Bryan has done in WWE since returning from retirement 

Arguably one of the greatest to lace up a pair of wrestling boots, Daniel Bryan has had a decorated career in WWE and on the independent scene as well. A five-time WWE Champion, Bryan won his first world title in 2011 and had a career-defining run as a face, which culminated in a triumphant win in the main event of WrestleMania 30.

However, an injury in 2015 kept him out of in-ring action for a long time, and it resulted in him retiring prematurely in 2016 at the age of just 35. After two years of sitting on the sidelines and being the General Manager of WWE SmackDown, Bryan finally announced that he was cleared for in-ring action.

Since returning, Daniel Bryan has made up for all the lost time by wrestling some terrific bouts and having consistently great feuds against a variety of Superstars. In recent months, reports about Bryan slowing down his wrestling career in favor of focussing on his growing family have emerged. Despite that, he's regularly featured on TV and has helped the younger Superstars learn a thing or two from him.

Here in this article, we will look at five awesome and memorable things Daniel Bryan has done since returning from his first retirement.

#5 Daniel Bryan has put over underutilized Superstars in recent weeks and months

Cesaro just forced Daniel Bryan to tap out to the Sharpshooter. The Swiss Superman's momentum might just be at an all-time high at the moment since he's being primed for a top spot.



Daniel Bryan's influence on the SmackDown product continues to be felt. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7ccJNRo9QG — The Signature Spot (@SignatureSpot) February 6, 2021

Despite being one of the most popular stars of this generation in WWE, Daniel Bryan is a keen believer in the basic wrestling philosophy of the experienced guys putting over the younger and underutilized guys and has immersed himself in performing these duties in recent weeks and months.

Since losing his WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston in 2019, Bryan has wrestled and helped many Superstars of the younger generation. Upon his debut on the main roster, Drew Gulak was put in a program with Bryan, which greatly benefited him. The two in-ring wizards wrestled several matches on PPV and TV, and despite not winning any of them, Gulak's position in the company grew.

In recent weeks, Daniel Bryan put over Shinsuke Nakamura in a Gauntlet match on SmackDown and Cesaro on two occasions. While those two aren't of the newer generation, they were languishing for a long time without any direction. Since winning their bouts against Bryan, both have found renewed attention on SmackDown and are sure to make a mark at this year's WrestleMania.