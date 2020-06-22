5 backstage stories about The Undertaker

Take a look at some extremely bizarre backstage stories involving The Undertaker!

Undertaker has given fans some of the best and most entertaining moments both on and off the screen.

The best in the history of sports entertainment

The Undertaker has given fans of all ages some of the most memorable moments in the history of sports entertainment. As the undisputed king of the industry, The Undertaker made it big with WWE and remained at the top of the ladder for 30 years.

This allowed the legendary Superstar to give fans some memorable moments during his in-ring career, and stories regarding his success will be told for decades to come.

During the final chapter of his docu-series called 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', The Phenom hinted that he has had enough and will be hanging up his boots for good.

Over the years, The Deadman has also had some great backstage stories that have been revealed by him and those closest to him every now and then. With his legendary career possibly coming to an end, we will likely hear more of such stories in the months to come.

Keeping that in mind, we will look at the 5 most interesting backstage stories about The Undertaker that we already know of while looking forward to some more stories to be revealed in the future.

#5 The Undertaker saved Bruce Prichard from getting carjacked

Bruce Prichard has always considered The Undertaker to be the best

Throughout his career, The Undertaker remained the most threatening man in all of WWE. Not even the seven-footers could trump him as he struck fear in the hearts of men like The Big Show, The Great Khali, and Mark Henry.

However, that’s not all as The Undertaker’s fear goes far beyond the ring and he can strike fear in the heart of anyone he lays his eyes upon.

Bruce Prichard shared a very interesting story back in 2013 on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s (Broken Skull Sessions) podcast. At a time when Prichard worked for WWE as Brother Lover, he was the manager for Undertaker before being replaced by Paul Bearer.

Prichard and Undertaker were traveling in a rental car after a show and got lost along the way. Prichard decided to get off the car and ask a stranger for directions, but the man had other plans in mind and looked to rob Prichard.

However, the thief saw a large man with a pale face staring at him from the car which led to Prichard getting away without any harm.

Talk about being the most intimidating man in the business and outside of it too!

