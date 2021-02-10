5 Backstage WWE incidents that are too bizarre to be true

WWE is currently the biggest pro wrestling company in the world, and is a global media giant producing tons of content on a weekly basis. Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has given the fans thousands and thousands of hours of entertainment, be it in-ring action or storylines. Another aspect of WWE that fans usually miss out on, is that of backstage incidents that Superstars experience over the course of their careers.

Every WWE Superstar has tons of stories to tell, and many of them share never-before-heard accounts on podcasts, interviews, and special appearances. Some of these stories are so bizarre, it gets hard for fans to believe them. In the following list, we will be focusing on five backstage WWE stories that are so strange, you'll wonder whether they are actually true.

#5 The Rock is on the receiving end of a rib that went too far

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently told this story while responding to The Undertaker's controversial comments targeting WWE's current locker room. Henry and The Rock were two popular WWE Superstars during the Attitude Era. The Rock, initially a generic babyface named Rocky Maivia, later turned into a popular heel, and the rest is history. When The Rock was a newbie in WWE, a bunch of Superstars played an incredibly cruel rib on him.

"Me and The Rock, we always had our locker right next to each other. I came in and saw people laughing and giggling and running away from where our lockers were. Dwayne would pack chicken breasts and broccoli and stuff to get in the car because he was a body guy. I saw his box was open. I grabbed the box and was going to close it and I looked in it and there was sh*t in it. Somebody sh*t in his food box, so of course, I have to dispose of this and tell him, ‘Hey man, don’t leave your food in here.’ They were envious of us new guys coming in."

The Rock wasn't bothered one bit, and went on to become WWE's all-time greats

The Rock managed to keep his sanity intact, as multiple Superstars were trying to ruin his standing in WWE. The Great One has himself stated in the past that there were some Superstars who didn't want the company to give him a WWE title run. Today, The Rock is dubbed by many as the greatest Superstar to ever step foot in the ring. He has done it all in the business, and is currently enjoying a legendary acting career in Hollywood.