5 basic wrestling moves that ended WWE careers

Even the most basic wrestling moves can go wrong sometimes.

Many wrestlers have had their careers cut short over the years.

Injuries are a part and parcel of a WWE Superstar's life, with a number of them currently on the sidelines due to injury, including the likes of Lars Sullivan and Nia Jax. Wrestlers know what they are signing up for whenever they step into the ring and sometimes injuries occur.

More often than not, these injuries are from high octane moves and force a star to be sidelined for a number of months before they are later able to return. Seth Rollins suffered a shocking knee injury performing a Sunset Flip back in 2015, whilst Finn Balor suffered a shoulder injury following a barricade powerbomb at SummerSlam in 2016.

There are many stars who have been able to come back from what they believed were career-threatening injuries, but there are others who have been forced to retire from the most simple of moves.

#5. The Musclebuster - Tyson Kidd

Samoa Joe has been delivering the Musclebuster to his opponents for years. It's a move that was once considered to be safe, until 2015 when he delivered the move to Tyson Kidd as part of a dark match ahead of Monday Night RAW.

Joe didn't do anything different with the move, but the way Kidd landed made it clear that he was hurt. The former Tag Team Champion was forced to undergo neck surgery and even though he has tried to rehab enough to return to the ring, he was forced to retire and is now working as a backstage producer in WWE.

There is are no hard feelings between the two men, it appears as it was a mere accident and one that many wrestlers warn about. It's one of the main reasons why it's stated that fans shouldn't try this at home.

