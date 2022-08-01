Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: Ranking their 5 best matches after epic "One Last" WWE Summerslam 2022 battle

WWE Summerslam 2022 was an enthralling night with awesome returns, and some insane visuals, with the main event featuring Brock Lesnar taking on Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.

At the head of the show, Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Title against Becky Lynch before Bayley made her long-awaited return alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai). Elsewhere, Edge made a triumphant return with a new look to cost The Judgment Day their bout against The Mysterios.

Almost every match on the card potentially delivered, especially the main event, which was a hard-hitting war. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns arguably had one of the greatest Last Man Standing matches of all time, with the Tribal Chief emerging victorious. With this, their ninth singles encounter, being billed as their last match ever, we can't help but wonder where it ranks in their match catalog.

Without further ado, let's rank the five best matches between The Beast and The Head of the Table.

#5: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - Winner Take All, WWE WrestleMania 38

The Tribal Chief stood tall in the Winner Take All match

Though billed as 'The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time,' this chapter of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's history was potentially a tad disappointing. Despite an incredible build which included Lesnar winning the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, the match itself felt pretty normal.

The duo had a twelve-minute slugfest with eight suplexes and four spears, delivering the kind of hard-hitting action expected of them. However, it did not feel like a WrestleMania main event, possibly due to its abrupt, anti-climactic ending with a spear and pin.

However, the match's huge title unification stipulation and excellent build-up earned it a place on this list.

#4: Universal Championship match - WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia was an underrated classic

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 was potentially an excellent premium live event from top to bottom. The great matches on show were made even more memorable by a roaring Saudi crowd excited to finally see their heroes live.

One of the underrated matches on this card was the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

It was a fun, fast-paced rollercoaster ride that brought Paul Heyman's divided loyalty between his two clients into play. The Special Counsel played his role to perfection, looking tortured with every near fall and finisher before throwing the title in the ring to spark a tug-of-war between the stars.

In the end, The Tribal Chief retained with help from The Usos to raucous cheers from those in attendance.

#3: Universal Championship Fatal four-way match - Summerslam 2017

The Beast Incarnate survived an absolute war at Summerslam, 2017

The fatal four-way Universal championship match at Summerslam 2017 was probably one of the hardest-hitting battles in WWE history. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe arguably put on a spectacle for the ages, using their larger-than-life presence to wow the crowd.

A succession of spears, suplexes, and slams kept the audience on the edge of their seats before the carnage moved to ringside.

Defending champion Lesnar was put through the announcers' table by the challengers, briefly taking him out of the contest. However, the Beast returned to action and navigated the challenges to retain his championship.

It was a masterfully executed match that allowed all four men to shine and deliver the kind of destruction expected of them.

=#1: Last Man Standing match - Summerslam 2022

The latest installment of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's epic rivalry was potentially iconic. The WWE Universe knew they were in for a treat straight out of the gate when Lesnar made his entrance while driving a tractor, rendering Reigns speechless.

The match itself started off in red hot fashion as The Beast Incarnate jumped off the huge vehicle's bucket onto The Tribal Chief as soon as the bell rang.

The carnage that ensued was truly unprecedented, with interference from The Usos and Paul Heyman resulting in an F5 to the Special Counsel through the announcers' table. Theory then made an attempt to cash in, receiving an F5 and a battering before the bell could ring.

The Tribal Chief was the Last Man Standing, but the moment of the entire night belonged to Lesnar, who lopsided the ring, sending his opponent tumbling to the outside.

This was instantly the lasting image of the night, making this arguably one of the best Last Man Standing matches in company history and the joint-best bout between the two living legends.

=#1: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - WWE Championship match, WrestleMania 31

The first clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar set a standard that the duo seemingly struggled to live up to for years. Meeting in the WrestleMania 31 main event, The Big Dog and The Beast Incarnate battered each other in an extremely physical contest.

Lesnar dominated his opponent with various suplexes and knee strikes, even taking off his gloves to deliver his signature MMA-style offense.

Reigns did not take this lying down, shoving The Beast Incarnate into the ring post before making his comeback with three Superman punches and two consecutive spears.

Lesnar countered another Superman punch with a fourth F5 before the match shifted into a whole new gear. While both men were down, Seth Rollins ran out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, much to the disbelief of everyone watching. This remains as arguably the most iconic cash-in in WWE history and the first cash in at WrestleMania.

Which Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match do you think is the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

