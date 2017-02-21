5 best choices to replace Orton in the WWE title match at WrestleMania 33

Orton gives up his title match. Where does the WWE Championship go from here?

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 12:33 IST

This shocking moment leaves Bray without an opponent, for now, at WrestleMania 33.

I loved the ending to Smackdown Live last week. The image of Randy Orton giving up his title shot at WrestleMania 33 seemed to throw the entire WWE Championship Match into chaos thus making an unpredictable “Road to WrestleMania”. Was the match we expected not going to happen?

That being said I am sure a lot of us expect Orton to get involved in the match somehow. Will he be part of a triple threat match in Orlando? Will he help Bray win and continue the storyline longer? Or will he do the predictable thing and hit that RKO at the expected time to win the title?

There are a lot of questions but the only thing we know right now is that Bray doesn’t technically have an opponent for the WrestleMania 33 and it should set up an interesting Battle Royal to see who that opponent is.

With that in mind, I present my list of top five best choices to replace Orton in the WWE Title Match at WrestleMania 33:

#5 Dolph Ziggler

Will Dolph finally get a one on one match at Mania?

You know what is truly crazy? Since he debuted as Dolph Ziggler in the months before WrestleMania 26, Dolph has never had a one on one singles match at Mania.

Whether he has had a tag match, multiple ladder matches or a Battle Royal, he has never had that deserved moment in the sun. I mean the poor guy had to be on the losing end of a tag match with Snooki. He deserves better.

Dolph is more than capable of having a fantastic match with Bray on the biggest stage. Win or lose, it would continue to build on the current Dolph storyline and give Bray a unique matchup as well.