5 best face vs face matches WWE fans want to see

Which face versus face matches do fans want to see happen in the WWE? Images courtesy of YouTube.com

One of the rarest programs to see in WWE is two babyfaces facing one another. But even though WWE isn't inclined to build such programs, it is likely that fans wouldn't mind in the slightest if some of the top faces on either brand faced each other.

Fans had a taste of it during the Finn Balor and Seth Rollins series of matches. When Finn Balor and AJ Styles faced each other on pay per view fans also witnessed a face versus face scenario play out.

Below are a number of possible matches that don't just feature 'good guys' from the same brand facing one another, but also crossover between brands. In some of these instances, these performers have competed against one another in other promotions previously. What are some of the confrontations fans want to see the most? Here are five faces versus face matches WWE fans want to see.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

Lashley and Strowman would be a formidable matchup of strength and size between them. Image courtesy of thechairshot.com

These two massive men are the epitome of size and strength. Both have a tremendous athletic background, with Strowman being a former strongman competition winner and Lashley having actively competed in amateur wrestling and MMA.

Both men have been involved in feuds with another talent on the Raw roster, but what fans appeared most intrigued by were moments when they faced one another. A natural curious as to how it could end up going down emerged in the audience.

The biggest difference between them would probably be Lashley's agility. That said, Strowman would clearly have the strength advantage, as is apparent from his incredible feats of strength.

Regardless of these differences, they are certainly two of the biggest and strongest members of the WWE roster. Some may assume that Lashley would ultimately lose the match because he is slightly smaller, but it would doubtlessly be competitive.

