Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 best face vs face matches WWE fans want to see

Marc Madison
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.33K   //    25 Jul 2018, 01:59 IST

Which face versus face matches do fans want to see happen in the WWE? Images courtesy of YouTube.com
Which face versus face matches do fans want to see happen in the WWE? Images courtesy of YouTube.com

One of the rarest programs to see in WWE is two babyfaces facing one another. But even though WWE isn't inclined to build such programs, it is likely that fans wouldn't mind in the slightest if some of the top faces on either brand faced each other.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Fans had a taste of it during the Finn Balor and Seth Rollins series of matches. When Finn Balor and AJ Styles faced each other on pay per view fans also witnessed a face versus face scenario play out.

Below are a number of possible matches that don't just feature 'good guys' from the same brand facing one another, but also crossover between brands. In some of these instances, these performers have competed against one another in other promotions previously. What are some of the confrontations fans want to see the most? Here are five faces versus face matches WWE fans want to see.

Did we miss any? Which would you like to see happen? Feel free to comment and share below.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

Lashley and Strowman would be a formitable match up of strength and size between them. Image courtesy of thechairshot.com
Lashley and
Strowman
would be a formidable matchup of strength and size between them. Image courtesy of thechairshot.com

These two massive men are the epitome of size and strength. Both have a tremendous athletic background, with Strowman being a former strongman competition winner and Lashley having actively competed in amateur wrestling and MMA.

Both men have been involved in feuds with another talent on the Raw roster, but what fans appeared most intrigued by were moments when they faced one another. A natural curious as to how it could end up going down emerged in the audience.

The biggest difference between them would probably be Lashley's agility. That said, Strowman would clearly have the strength advantage, as is apparent from his incredible feats of strength.

Regardless of these differences, they are certainly two of the biggest and strongest members of the WWE roster. Some may assume that Lashley would ultimately lose the match because he is slightly smaller, but it would doubtlessly be competitive.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Marc Madison
ANALYST
As a wrestling enthusiast for over 30 years, my fondness for professional wrestling explores the irrational in a rational way. I will explore the details inside and outside the ring and hopefully have a laugh with you in the process. I've had the fortune to interview wrestlers from Lucha Underground, TNA, Ring of Honor, GFW and former WWE talent as well. I will be hosting a new podcast beginning in July 2018, know as the Pro Wrestling Post Podcast. Feel free to follow me on Twitter:
5 Matches that Need to Happen at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Opinion: Why should Bobby Lashley and not Roman...
RELATED STORY
5 Shortest matches in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: Top 10 matches from the pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
3 potential main event matches for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
3 matches that must happen at WWE Summer Slam
RELATED STORY
5 underrated but great matches from past SummerSlam events
RELATED STORY
10 matches WWE could make for an all women's PPV
RELATED STORY
All of Brock Lesnar's Universal Title matches ranked from...
RELATED STORY
List Of Possible Matches That Could Happen At SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us