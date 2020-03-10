5 best heels in AEW & WWE

Who really is the best bad guy?

Being a good 'bad guy' is often viewed as being easier than being a good 'good guy' - if that makes any sense whatsoever.

On the WWE and AEW rosters right now there are quite a few fun babyfaces that the fans enjoy getting behind, but in addition to that, we've also got some heels that are changing the game at the top of their respective divisions.

Some are viewed as more 'well-rounded' than others, but on the whole, these guys have been able to take their stock to a whole new level.

In pieces like this we're always going to see quite a bit of room for debate, and such is the nature of the pro wrestling community. However, while there may be a few exceptions to the rule here and there, we're confident in saying that these five are amongst the best of the best.

5) Brock Lesnar

Don't mess with The Beast

The best thing about Brock Lesnar is that he's got the kind of legitimacy you just can't manufacture. In addition to how much he's been protected in the ring over the years, he's also a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

While he's had his ups and downs in WWE, one thing remains true: a win over Brock Lesnar means that the company clearly sees something in you.

The value of that simply cannot be understated, and neither can the character work of Brock. His "I don't care" attitude allows him to thrive in a variety of different settings and storylines, and he's able to draw an emotional reaction out of the fans from matches that aren't really all too diverse.

If Drew McIntyre is able to beat Brock at WrestleMania 36, he'll become the star we all know he can be.

