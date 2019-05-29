5 best heels in the WWE right now

Owens is masterful as a heel.

The heroes of the WWE are only as good as the heels and villains which oppose them at every turn. It's part of the reason why both Batman and the Joker are among the best comic book characters of all time.

Since WWE Superstars are very similar to comic book characters, the same applies in WWE. There are, however, several different types of heels that heroes often have to overcome. You have the monster heels on one hand and on the other hand, there are the smug, arrogant loudmouths.

Heels often are better champions because once they are toppled, it raises the profile of the heroes or faces. With WWE's roster being as deep as it's ever been, there is no shortage of extremely talented performers that you either hate or love to hate.

Some do their jobs so well that they are cheered on almost as fondly as the faces they are battling. The ability to tell a story on the mic is just as important as telling the story in the ring. With that being said, here are the top five heels currently in WWE.

#1 Daniel Bryan

His turn as 'the Planet's Champion' was a brilliant masterpiece of heel work.

Daniel Bryan is one of the most beloved performers in WWE history. His ascent to the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 30 was one of the best storylines of all time. Fans routinely cheered the loudest for him when he was the SmackDown GM instead of some of the talent.

The work he had to do in order to turn the WWE Universe against him was masterful. He first attacked and defeated the beloved AJ Styles during their title match before Survivor Series last year.

Once he fully embraced the dark side, Bryan's mastery of the craft reached a new level. Taking his real life status as a vegan and environmentalist, Bryan routinely chastised the WWE Universe as wasteful, impotent and mindless.

Environmentalists are fine, but once they start to impose their beliefs on anyone, like when any subculture does, they become intolerable. The best heels get you to boo at them because of their work, not because you dislike the character. Bryan has done exactly that and is continuing his fine work as a member of the Planet's Tag Team Champions with Rowan.

