×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 best heels in the WWE right now

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
63   //    29 May 2019, 14:29 IST

Owens is masterful as a heel.
Owens is masterful as a heel.

The heroes of the WWE are only as good as the heels and villains which oppose them at every turn. It's part of the reason why both Batman and the Joker are among the best comic book characters of all time.

Since WWE Superstars are very similar to comic book characters, the same applies in WWE. There are, however, several different types of heels that heroes often have to overcome. You have the monster heels on one hand and on the other hand, there are the smug, arrogant loudmouths.

Heels often are better champions because once they are toppled, it raises the profile of the heroes or faces. With WWE's roster being as deep as it's ever been, there is no shortage of extremely talented performers that you either hate or love to hate.

Some do their jobs so well that they are cheered on almost as fondly as the faces they are battling. The ability to tell a story on the mic is just as important as telling the story in the ring. With that being said, here are the top five heels currently in WWE.

#1 Daniel Bryan

His turn as 'the Planet's Champion' was a brilliant masterpiece of heel work.
His turn as 'the Planet's Champion' was a brilliant masterpiece of heel work.

Daniel Bryan is one of the most beloved performers in WWE history. His ascent to the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 30 was one of the best storylines of all time. Fans routinely cheered the loudest for him when he was the SmackDown GM instead of some of the talent.

The work he had to do in order to turn the WWE Universe against him was masterful. He first attacked and defeated the beloved AJ Styles during their title match before Survivor Series last year.

Once he fully embraced the dark side, Bryan's mastery of the craft reached a new level. Taking his real life status as a vegan and environmentalist, Bryan routinely chastised the WWE Universe as wasteful, impotent and mindless.

Environmentalists are fine, but once they start to impose their beliefs on anyone, like when any subculture does, they become intolerable. The best heels get you to boo at them because of their work, not because you dislike the character. Bryan has done exactly that and is continuing his fine work as a member of the Planet's Tag Team Champions with Rowan.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WrestleMania 35 Daniel Bryan Sami Zayn WWE Championship WWE Universal Championship
Advertisement
5 biggest creative problems with WWE right now
RELATED STORY
7 Kurt Angle matches you should relive right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current WWE superstars on the mic
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE did right on tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
The Best and Worst Moment of WrestleMania 1
RELATED STORY
Why a babyface Kevin Owens can be exactly what WWE needs right now 
RELATED STORY
The 4 underlying themes in Kofi Kingston's journey to WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best opponents for The Usos at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Heels who were right
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE did right at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us