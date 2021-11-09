5 best matches in Survivor Series history

November is the month for one of the most exciting pay-per-views in WWE history, Survivor Series.

Since its inception in 1987, the pay-per-view has seen some truly memorable matches featuring legends of the past and present. Be it the traditional five-on-five or four-on-four tag team elimination matches or the regular contests, both have been equally intriguing for fans.

In this article, we look at the five best matches in Survivor Series history:

Special Mention - The Undertaker vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 1991

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series in a traditional four-on-four elimination match. Such was the impression he created that at next year's event, he was in the world title picture.

On November 27, 1991 in Detroit, The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan met at Survivor Series - "The Gravest Challenge". The Deadman put up a valiant showing as he matched the established Hulkster move for move.

With some help from Ric Flair, The Undertaker was able to pin Hogan with the Tombstone Piledriver as he won his first world championship barely a year into the business. The Phenom would use this victory as a stepping stone to reach the very top in WWE.

#5 Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels - Survivor Series 1992

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels are two of the very best performers ever to step foot in Vince McMahon's promotion.

They have had memorable bouts, with one being at Survivor Series 1992. This was the first time the two stalwarts faced each other at a pay-per-view event as Hart put his WWF World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Both men gave it their all in this contest to determine who was the main face of the company at the time. After moves and countermoves, Hart caught Michaels in the Sharpshooter as the latter went for the drop-kick, which was enough to seal the deal. The Hitman emerged victoriously and retained his championship, much to the delight of his fans.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das