5 Best matches of the week from NXT, AEW, IMPACT, and more (March 1st-7th, 2021)

NXT dominated the list this week because the black-and-gold brand offered several exemplary matches. For AEW fans, the Revolution pay-per-view will probably deliver several fantastic matches, as the show is packed with potential Match of the Year contenders. Next week's list should reflect this remarkable show.

Presently, the black-and-gold brand gave fans some genuinely exciting programming. But another promotion both cracked the top five and nearly took home the top spot. First, here's a look at two honorable mentions:

Mansoor vs Curt Stallion (WWE 205 Live)

Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet (AEW Dynamite)

WWE's cruiserweight brand used to be one of the most exciting wrestling programs one could watch, but it fell apart during the pandemic. Still, 205 Live's main event of Curt Stallion vs. Mansoor showcased what the division is capable of. This match helped 205 Live scratch and claw its way back onto this list.

AEW Dynamite was a solid show this week, but it didn't deliver too much eye-opening in-ring action. The opening match was a spectacle though, as Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill took on Cody and Red Velvet. No one expected too much out of The Big Aristotle when his abilities as a wrestler, but he did enough to help make this match a memorable event.

With that out of the way, let's kick things off with an NXT bout.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on NXT

With these four NXT studs, fans expected an in-your-face, hard-nosed brawl, and that's exactly what viewers got. Tommaso Ciampa, Timothy Thatcher, and the NXT Tag Team Champions have very similar styles, as they all pound their opponents into the mat, throwing their best shots from the opening bell.

While NXT was originally scheduled to deliver a title bout between One-Two and MSK, an injury to Wes Lee left Lorcan and Burch searching for a new opponent. Thatcher and the former NXT Champion stepped up, and these men delivered an incredible opener.

If you're a fan of uppercuts, lariats, and men punching each other in the jaw until one of them passes out, this one would certainly be up your alley. These guys tore each other apart, and for a while it looked like "Team Angry Dads" would knock off the champs.

Unfortunately, they were distracted by the appearance of Imperium on the stage, and One-Two capitalized by hitting their elevated Impaler DDT on Thatcher for the win.

The match was excellent, but the real story was Thatcher's potential connection with Imperium. He has some serious history with the stable, and after a tease featuring Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe the week prior, it seems that a new super group could be forming on NXT.

