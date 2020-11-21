5 Best members of UpUpDownDown and 5 best of LeftRightLeftRight

Behind the scenes in WWE, a war is brewing between two separate factions. The two are destined to go head-to-head in a battle for supremacy. In the coming week, one of these two brands will establish their dominance over the other and come away with the ultimate bragging rights. In a competition that has been seemingly building for months, a team from UpUpDownDown will face off against a team representing LeftRightLeftRight.

In 2015, Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, created UpUpDownDown, as a spotlight for his love of video games. Since then, the channel has slowly grown and regularly features many familiar faces backstage. The YouTube channel passed the 1 million subscribers mark in March 2017, and passed 2 million subscribers in September 2019.

Tyler Breeze first flirted with the idea of a breakaway faction called LeftRighLeftRight in 2016, but the idea was quashed at first. In November 2019, a faction called LeftRightLeftRight began appearing on UpUpDownDown's YouTube channel and featured stars from NXT. While relatively harmonious at first, the tension between the two factions escalated when Tyler Breeze defeated Alexa Bliss to win the UpUpDownDown title in December 2019.

In January, Cesaro betrayed Woods to align with Breeze and the nascent LeftRightLeftRight faction which also includes Shayna Baszler, Adam Cole, Tegan Knox, Dio Maddin, and Dakota Kai. With the support of his new faction, Breeze has managed to maintain his title reign for almost a year.

So far Breeze has successfully defended his title against the likes of Zelina Vega, The Miz, Jey Uso, and Alexa Bliss. Breeze and his LeftRightLeftRight cohorts also bullied Woods into changing the fifth defense rule, allowing for a game to be chosen at random instead of the traditional challengers pick rule. Breeze further insulted Woods and UpUpDownDown, winning the title and replacing it with a LeftRightLeftRight version.

Xavier Woods recently announced that LeftRightLeftRight would be facing a team from UpUpDownDown around Survivor Series for brand domination. Could the last remnants of UpUpDownDown fall into the hands of LeftRightLeftRight, or will this be the point where UpUpDownDown turns their fate around?

LeftRightLeftRight - Dio Maddin

Maddin has been seen on LeftRightLeft Rights Youtube channel and was a part of Breeze's Championship Celebration

Dio Madden, aka Shogun, has been featured on videos for both UpUpDownDown and LeftRightLeftRight. Alongside Cole and Breeze, he is one of the longest-serving members of the faction.

Maddin featured on UpUpDownDown's Dungeons and Dragons series Roll Out but has also appeared in most of the LeftRightLeftRight playthroughs. Maddin appeared in the Untitled Goose Game videos, Until Dawn, Overcooked, Brawlhalla, and Halo 5 with other LeftRightLeftRight Superstars.

UpUpDownDown - AJ Styles

AJ Styles will captain Team Raw at Survivor Series and will be on Team UpUpDownDown

AJ Styles, now known as King of Phenomenal, has been a long-time member of the UpUpDownDown roster. He is predominantly featured in the Madden tournaments. Styles is an extremely passionate gamer, who gave Creed a tour of his extensive video game collection for a video of UpUpDownDown.

Styles is also an extremely competitive gamer, which works both to his advantage and his detriment seemingly in equal measures. While Styles seems to always be geared up for a fight, he has also been known to lose his temper and break controllers when things aren't going his way.