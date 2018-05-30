5 best non-Money In The Bank matches in the history of the event

A closer look at the best non Money in the Bank ladder matches in the history of the pay per view.

Kartik Seth ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 22:00 IST 2.11K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will we finally get the showdown that we were expecting from this duo?

Despite being in existence for only nine years, Money in the Bank has grown into one of the most vital events for the WWE.

Had it not been the slashing of the Brand Exclusive pay per views, Money in the Bank would have been the only B-level pay per view to share the tag of co-branded events along with the Big-four events.

Anyways, this year's edition of the show is shaping up to be one of the strongest cards of the year.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will finally settle their differences in a Last Man Standing match, whereas eight male and eight female superstars from both brands will fight in the namesake match for a world championship match. If that isn't enough to get you excited, then I certainly don't know what can.

Throughout its nine-year history, Money in the Bank has not only produced tremendous MITB ladder matches but has also produced various other matches that can be regarded as among the best from that year.

With several non-MITB matches scheduled for this year as well, we take a look at the best matches of that category in the history of the event.

#5 Seth Rollins(c) vs Dean Ambrose (Ladder Match for WWE Championship) (2015)

Seth Rollins' betrayal in the spring of 2014 kick-started a feud that lasted for almost one year as Dean Ambrose was always at his tail, waiting to make The Architect pay for what he did to him and Roman Reigns.

Their matches in 2014 showcased their chemistry with each other, with the crowd always on their feet when the two shared the ring together.

Rollins' WWE Title victory added a new element to Ambrose's quest at belittling him and teaching him a lesson for his deeds, and their best clash came at the culmination of this feud at Money in the Bank 2015 in a Ladder Match.

Chosen to close the show in Ambrose's home state, the two broke each other into two halves throughout the 35-minute contest. The match was a slugfest from the word go, with both superstars hitting each other with a ladder before the action spilled into the crowd.

Ambrose backdropped Rollins through a ladder outside the ring, while Rollins targeted his leg throughout the match and powerbombed him on to a ladder and chairs.

A climactic finish saw both superstars unhook the title together, but Rollins took hold of the title to win the match and bringing an end to a phenomenal rivalry.