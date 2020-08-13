5 best opening matches in WWE SummerSlam history

The opening match of any professional wrestling event, from your high school gym indie shows to big spectacles like WrestleMania or SummerSlam, is probably one of the most important bouts on the card. It sets the tone for the entire show.

Over the years, there have been plenty of pay per view opening matches that can stake their claim to being among the best of all time. While the curtain raisers of WrestleMania are well known, SummerSlam has also had its fair share of opening matches that are considered legitimately great.

Over the past few years, WWE has often relied on important mid card title or grudge matches to open the Biggest Party Of The Summer. This year, as well, WWE might opt for one such encounter as both the Intercontinental Title or the grudge match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio could be the perfect options for the top slot.

With this year's SummerSlam just around the corner, let's take a look at five best opening matches in the PPV's history.

Honorable Mentions:

Brain Busters vs The Hart Foundation (1989)

Mankind vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley (1997)

Edge vs Lance Storm (2001)

#5. Hakushi vs 1-2-3 Kid (SummerSlam 1995)

A great encounter between two highly underrated athletes.

Long before he developed into one of the most reliable in-ring performers during the Attitude Era as X-Pac, Sean Waltman had an equally successful first run in the WWE as the 1-2-3 Kid. Going toe-to-toe against the likes of Razor Ramon, Ted Dibiase and Bret Hart in memorable matches during his early years in WWE, the Kid made a huge name for himself with his impeccable and smooth style of wrestling between the ring.

However, by SummerSlam in 1995, he was already a well established mid-card star in the organization, having held the Tag Team Championship and challenged for both WWF and Intercontinental Championships as well. Paired with him for the event was Hakushi, and the two made sure their match kicked the show off with a bang.

At just a little over nine minutes, this match was completely different than any other match on the card. From high flying moves to technical mat wrestling, both performers made sure they popped the crowd up with a brilliant maneuver every now and then. The Kid tried his best to outperform the Japanese superstar, but Hakushi managed to put him down to win the best opening match in SummerSlam history... at that time.