5 Best options to dethrone LA Knight as WWE United States Champion at WrestleMania 41

LA Knight won back the WWE United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday Night SmackDown this week. The Defiant One had lost the gold at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, and since then has been on a quest to reclaim it. After emerging as the number one contender for Nakamura's title last week, Knight won it on Friday.

With Nakamura losing the title, it's expected that he won't be challenging for it once again, and he might be taken off the air as well for some time. That creates a vacancy for a new challenger for LA Knight's title.

This listicle will put forth five names who can dethrone LA Knight as WWE United States Champion at WrestleMania 41.

#5 Andrade

Andrade was one step away from winning the United States Championship at the Crown Jewel event last year. He had competed against Knight and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat contest but lost the match. Since then, the 35-year-old superstar hasn't been able to compete for the US title.

He can, however, do so now, as Nakamura and Hayes are both out of the picture. He can challenge Knight at WrestleMania 41 and defeat him to win the US Championship.

#4 Rusev

Rusev (Miro) is expected to return to WWE after he was released by AEW last month. There have been rumors that Rusev's name did crop up in the company's creative meetings, and if all goes well, the Bulgarian Brute could once again be headed to the Stamford-based promotion.

The best way to go about his return would be to bring him back at WrestleMania 41. Since Rusev has been a three-time United States Champion, he can come out as the surprise challenger for Knight's title at Mania. And what better would it be to restart his WWE career once again as US Champion?

#3 Jacob Fatu

The Samoan Werewolf is the highlight of the blue brand. He is a rising star who has even overshadowed The Bloodline's leader, Solo Sikoa. All Fatu needs at the moment is a WWE title, which can further establish him in the promotion. Fatu hasn't been booked in a match for WrestleMania 41 so far, and neither is he involved in any long-term storyline that will culminate at Mania.

It was expected that he may feud against Solo at 'Mania, but that doesn't seem to be the case as of now. Thereby, the promotion could book him against LA Knight at 'Mania, and he would be a great choice to dethrone The Megastar.

#2 Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior could also dethrone LA Knight. McIntyre is a much bigger star when compared to all the names mentioned above. He is currently locked in a bitter feud with Damian Priest.

WWE can, however, make things interesting by involving them in the US title picture. After beating Damian Priest on SmackDown in a number one contender's match, McIntyre could take the title off LA Knight at WrestleMania 41.

#1 Aleister Black

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black) is perhaps the best person to replace LA Knight as the United States Champion. Black is rumored to be heading to the Stamford-based promotion after winding up his run in AEW, and his return can happen at WrestleMania 41.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could tell LA Knight that there will be a mystery superstar who will challenge him for the title at WrestleMania 41. And at the grand event, Aleister can return and beat Knight to kickstart his second run in WWE as US Champion.

