Drew McIntyre to face two former champions at WWE WrestleMania 41 instead of Damian Priest? Exploring the chances

Reports recently indicated that a big match was planned for WWE WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre was allegedly set to go one-on-one with fellow former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The Scottish Psychopath was seemingly not happy about it.

Now, if rumors are to be believed, those plans could be changing. Reports suggest WWE and Triple H may be pivoting and are opting to do something else with Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows. While those plans haven't been divulged, it could be a Triple Threat Match with Shinsuke Nakamura and Jimmy Uso.

The decision may seem odd at first, but there are a handful of reasons as to why this move would make sense. First and foremost, McIntyre and Jimmy Uso have a lot of history together. That makes the two clashing at WrestleMania a logical move.

As for the Shinsuke Nakamura component, it would be beneficial for both Jimmy and Drew. In the case of McIntyre, the former WWE Champion has done a lot for the company, but he has yet to win the coveted United States Title. That could change at WrestleMania.

With Jimmy Uso, his brother Jey is challenging for the World Heavyweight Title. This might mean Jimmy will be motivated to win a singles title of his own. With that goal established, there's reason for all three to clash.

LA Knight and Damian Priest could then clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

If Drew McIntyre does pivot away from plans to feud with Damian Priest, it would naturally leave The Archer of Infamy without a big match at The Show of Shows. Thankfully, there is a quality option here too.

Damian Priest recently moved to Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE brand got a boost thanks to his presence, but it naturally means he'll likely have issues with some names who have made the brand their home.

Enter LA Knight. The Megastar has been a top guy on SmackDown for over a year and a half now. He likely doesn't want Damian coming in and trying to take over what Knight likely views as his show. Animosity between the two is easy to create.

Beyond being an easy story to tell, this would secure both men a major match at WrestleMania. Given how far Damian has risen within the company in the past year and LA Knight's immense popularity, neither man should be left off of the WrestleMania card. If this feud happens, neither star would need to be, despite McIntyre's potential pivot.

