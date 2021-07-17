5 Best possible directions for Finn Balor after his return on WWE SmackDown – Big gamble ahead, iconic feuds in the making?

WWE Superstar Finn Balor made a surprise return on SmackDown this week. He walked out amidst thundering pop from fans back in the live audience for the first time in a year and a half. He made a strong statement by attacking Sami Zayn and then left without saying a word.

The WWE Universe was treated to a huge return to the main roster on the final show before Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

F I N N ‘ S B A C K — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 17, 2021

Now that Finn Balor is back on SmackDown, there are several speculations about his future on the Blue brand. While fans are excited to see him back on the main roster, some are skeptical about him being booked in disappointing angles.

Here, we look at some of the best possible directions involving Finn Balor following his return to SmackDown.

#5 Finn Balor continues with his heel persona on WWE SmackDown

Finn Balor returned on WWE SmackDown this week

Finn Balor’s recent run on NXT was better than anything he has done on the main roster in recent years. He always delivered good matches, but somehow his push was always met with an abrupt end. Meanwhile, he was constantly booked as a credible threat on the Black and Gold brand that allowed the WWE Universe to see an entirely different side of well-established superstars.

One of the biggest reasons fans were drawn towards Balor’s heel persona is the complete contrast it bears when compared to his previous main roster run. Despite being one of the most talented superstars, he was barely used in significant storylines. Unfortunately, that could be the case once again if he immediately turns face after returning to the main roster.

Finn Balor has evidently worked hard to build himself up as a credible heel in WWE. As "The Prince", he is extremely over with the crowd and is often the favorite ahead of big matches. That should explain how good he is at playing a villain. It would be great for both Balor and WWE SmackDown if he is allowed to extend the same run on the Blue brand.

He can feud with top babyfaces on SmackDown, including Big E and Cesaro. These superstars wouldn’t even need a title to keep things interesting on the blue brand.

Finn Balor can even kickstart rivalries with the biggest heels on SmackDown and deliver engaging storylines. He skilfully did the same while feuding with The Undisputed Era and Johnny Gargano on the Black and Gold brand.

If anything, the last two years have proven that Balor can be trusted to carry big title feuds. He has enjoyed a decent run as a babyface. The writers are comfortable with that gimmick and could be leaning towards a tried and tested method.

However, the creative team should see that booking him as a heel would be a high-risk, high-reward decision. Viewers will remain invested if they come across a unique, experimental storyline in a never-ending series of repetitive bookings. Why not start with a returning superstar who has everyone’s attention?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das