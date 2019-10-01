5 Best rivalries in SmackDown Live history

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.31K // 01 Oct 2019, 16:21 IST

AJ Styles and John Cena.

The era of SmackDown Live is coming to an end. SmackDown is set to open a brand new chapter, as the show will move to FOX next week. SmackDown Live will be hosted every Friday and the Blue Brand will reportedly become Friday Night SmackDown.

In this slideshow, we take a look at some of the best rivalries in SmackDown LIVE history (in no particular order).

5. Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan (and Vince McMahon)

Kofi Kingston had a hard road to WrestleMania 35.

Kofi Kingston's rise to the top of SmackDown was unexpected. In January 2019, no one would have believed that Kingston would have become WWE Champion at WrestleMania.

After Mustafa Ali was injured, WWE used Kofi Kingston to fill his place at Elimination Chamber 2019. Kingston made full use of the opportunity. Kingston had an amazing showing during the Gauntlet Match before Elimination Chamber by surviving three opponents.

At Elimination Chamber, Kingston eventually tapped out to AJ Styles' Calf Crusher, but was still able to get himself over with fans.Kingston also proved his resiliency by kicking out of the Running Knee, a move that only the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns had previously overcome. Despite the strong showing, Kingston came up just short of clinching his maiden WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

After the event, Vince McMahon deliberately set up a bunch of hurdles for Kofi to overcome. Kingston even had to endure another Gauntlet Match to earn his ticket to WrestleMania 35. Even his tag team partners, Big E and Xavier Woods, were put into an arduous test in order to help Kingston earn a WWE Championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

The entire WWE Universe was behind Kingston. Bryan also played his part to perfection and garnered some brilliant heel heat. The feud's climax was intensely satisfying and that's why it makes our list.

