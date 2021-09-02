5 best WWE SmackDown matches for August 2021

It has been a hard-hitting month of action for WWE SmackDown. This month saw the build-up and fallout to the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam. The Blue Brand has been a particular highlight of WWE programming in recent times, regularly ticking all the boxes to deliver a great show.

In August, fans witnessed a new Intercontinental Champion, a superstar trying to earn $1,000, plus plenty of controversy involving the SmackDown Women's Championship.

That being said, let's take a look at five of the best SmackDown matches for August 2021.

#5 Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin from SmackDown on August 13, 2021

The majority of August was pretty rough for Baron Corbin, that's for sure. After losing his 'monarchy', he hit rock bottom and resorted to begging people for help. For Corbin, he went from regularly eating wagyu beef to eating canned food (which ultimately stained his unwashed shirt).

When Friday Night Smackdown rolled into Tulsa, Oklahoma, Corbin took another chance to raise some funds. He even had a card scanner with him for fans to scan their cards to donate. This brought out Kevin Owens, who had seen enough.

Corbin told Owens that he is not leaving the arena unless the latter gave him a minimum of $1,000. Owens said he will give him the money as long as Corbin could beat him. If he lost, then the former 'King' had to stop begging and help himself.

Before the match got underway, KO gave the former Mr. Money in the Bank a stunner to immediately weaken him. The match was fairly even. However, Owens built up some momentum later in the match with his signature moves. But Corbin did not give up. Owens eventually picked up the win, rolling-up the former Constable of Monday Night RAW.

Following the conclusion of the match, Owens delivered another stunner to leave Corbin empty-handed and worried about his future. Eventually, Baron stole Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase backstage, shocking the WWE Universe. A desperate Corbin ran away with it, before Big E could retrieve his rightly won prize.

The Owens vs Corbin match had everyone's interest. At times, it seemed possible that Corbin's luck would change. The fast-paced bout had some urgency, but it also showcased the best of Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.

