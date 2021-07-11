Monday Night Raw has been a part of WWE programming since 1993 and currently airs three-hour weekly episodes every Monday night.

The show has a long history of creating moments that last a lifetime, from the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the whacky and hilarious moments carried out by D-Generation-X. Everyone has a favorite Monday Night Raw moment.

More recently, Raw has been producing special-themed episodes to give the episodes a different feel than the traditional format. This has resulted in some popular themes returning regularly, or some only used every so often.

Take a look at the 5 best special-themed episodes of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Power To The People/Viewer's Choice interactive episodes of Monday Night Raw

John Laurinaitis was all about 'People Power!' when he was leading the red brand. He gave fans a treat in 2011 by allowing fans to vote for matches and stipulations via their mobile phone.

It made for a hint of unpredictability throughout the three-hour episode and gave fans a chance to be a part of the show, even if it was simply for voting.

Of course, a similar concept has been used in the past with the Taboo Tuesday and Cyber Sunday pay-per-view events. Fans were able to vote online for matches and stipulations of their choosing.

The year prior, Raw showcased a Viewer's Choice episode, which was a replica of the Power To The People concept, and it proved to be so successful that Big Johnny revived it in 2011. The 2010 Viewer's Choice episode will be remembered for the debut of The Nexus.

Whether this concept will be revived again in the future is unclear. However, in the age of social media, it would certainly not be out of place in the current climate.

#4 King of the Ring

The King of the Ring tournament once had its own pay-per-view, but it is now a tournament featured on national television.

The King of the Ring is a single-elimination tournament held every few years, where the winner is knighted King of the Ring, and often incorporates this element into their character. King of the Ring can also be the launchpad for talent to skyrocket to stardom in WWE.

The most recent superstars to win this tournament have been Baron Corbin, who became King Corbin, Wade Barrett who became King Barrett, and Sheamus who became King Sheamus.

In 2008 and 2010, the full tournament aired on a special three-hour episode of Monday Night Raw, featuring Superstars from Raw and SmackDown. In later years, shows in 2015 and 2019 showcased the first rounds of the tournament.

It is a popular concept that many fans wished returned to its old format on pay-per-view, but it has been revived periodically to keep the tournament alive.

