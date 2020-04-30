5 Best ways for Randy Orton to return to WWE

Randy Orton on RAW, January 27th. 2020

Randy Orton hasn't appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 36. He faced Edge in a Last Man Standing match at the Grandest Stage of Them All and was defeated in a bout that lasted well over 30 minutes.

It was the longest WrestleMania match in years, but it ended with Randy Orton losing to his old tag team partner, who made his return to singles competition after 9 long years away. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has been forced to utilize a limited chunk of the roster for their weekly shows.

Since legends and part-timers rarely appear after WrestleMania, WWE likely felt that it was best to put Randy Orton aside for the time being. However, there will be a time when he will return and it's likely to be on RAW.

He's still one of the most important Superstars on the roster and here are the five best ways to bring him back:

#5. A Brock Lesnar non-title feud

Is it time to run it back?

As you may know, Randy Orton faced Brock Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam 2016. It was an odd match-up since Orton had been out of action for nine months and was announced as Lesnar's opponent before his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt.

In their SummerSlam main event, Lesnar ended up cutting Randy Orton's forehead with a series of legitimate elbows, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest as The Viper was oozing blood.

There were two weird things about the fallout from the match. Firstly, Shane McMahon came out and was attacked as well, seemingly intending to set up a WrestleMania match that thankfully never happened. Secondly, Randy Orton vowed to get one over Lesnar but seemed to forget about it immediately after.

A non-title feud against Lesnar would likely be the best way to get both Superstars back in WWE programming.