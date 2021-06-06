5 best WWE Brock Lesnar matches

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television for well over a calendar year.

The last time the WWE Universe saw The Beast Incarnate on their television screens was during the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two. In his final appearance, Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in a short, yet impactful match.

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen at all on WWE television since. It was subsequently reported late last year that Brock Lesnar's contract had expired with WWE.

Despite no new agreement being reached as of writing, it is largely expected by WWE officials and members of the WWE Universe that Lesnar will eventually re-sign and return to WWE programming.

With WWE's return to touring in front of live fans in July and SummerSlam being announced to emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, rumors of Brock Lesnar's return to WWE have increased over the course of the last few weeks.

Now that the former WWE Universal Champion's return is on the horizon, let's take a closer look at the five best WWE Brock Lesnar matches.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan (WWE Survivor Series 2018)

RAW's Universal Champion Brock Lesnar faced off against SmackDown's WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series 2018

WWE Survivor Series is one of the longest running events on WWE's annual pay-per-view calendar. The show is largely centered around the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination tag team matches.

However, since the brand extension of 2016, the Thanksgiving tradition has largely featured the theme of "Monday Night RAW vs. Friday Night SmackDown." This includes RAW vs SmackDown traditional Survivor Series tag team matches and the respective champions of RAW and SmackDown squaring off in in-ring competition.

At 2018's Survivor Series event, Monday Night RAW's Universal Champion Brock Lesnar faced off against SmackDown LIVE's WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Bryan had only captured the WWE Championship days prior on SmackDown LIVE, defeating AJ Styles and turning heel in the process. The bout against Lesnar would also mark the 'first time ever' meeting between the two superstars.

Despite the lack of build to the match, the bout between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan was an absolute classic. Largely dominated by The Beast throughout, Daniel Bryan sold a barrage of suplexes and power moves by Lesnar. However, the WWE Champion was eventually able to get some near falls and close finishes on several occasions.

However, Brock Lesnar was able to leave Survivor Series victorious after hitting his devastating F5 for the victory, continuing RAW's dominance at the event.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham