Top 5 WWE matches of January 2021

January is a huge month for WWE fans, as the Royal Rumble pay-per-view decides two title challengers and kicks off the road to WrestleMania. The year normally begins with a bang as new stars are built on the way to, and during, the Royal Rumble. The prestigious pay-per-view usually comes at the end of the momth.

Throughout January, WWE fans were treated to some great matches. Championships were put on the line, and new contenders emerged. Some previous challengers also reentered the mix. Some titles even changed hands over the course of the month. New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions were crowned.

Following the Royal Rumble, Damian Priest made his debut as a RAW Superstar. He is already being built like one of the brand's most promising stars, as he was paired with Bad Bunny during his first night on the red brand. Likewise, it seems like Rhea Ripley, who was booked like a powerhouse in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, is set to join the main roster.

Clearly, it was quite an eventful month. January was full of great matches, and here's a look at the five best bouts WWE offered this past month.

#5 WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

At the very beginning of January, Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre clashed for the WWE Championship on RAW Legends Night. Since his move to the red brand last summer, Keith Lee has been one of the most buzzworthy names on WWE's red brand. He has become a stable fixture in the WWE Championship picture.

After he earned another shot at the WWE Championship, Keith Lee challenged Drew McIntyre for the title in the main event of Legends Night. The pair put on a great show, as both stars showcased the top level of talent that they possess. It was a competitive match that had several standout spots. But McIntyre eventually managed to retain the WWE Championship by pinning Lee.

At the end of the match, Drew McIntyre's celebration was cut short by the returning legend, Goldberg. He decided to challenge McIntyre for his WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Goldberg's return overshadowed the incredible title match that ended this episode of WWE RAW, but it was one of the best bouts of the month.