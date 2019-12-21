5 Best WWE rivalries of 2019

Seth Rollins features, but not for this horrid feud.

In the world of professional wrestling, it is an engaging rivalry that adds life to the weekly product. However, it won't be unfair to say that 2019 was not a good year when it comes to rivalries in WWE. Horrific rivalries took the center stage in the last 12 years, and this led to some of the worst storylines in the history of the organization.

Long gone are the days when there were rivalries that lasted for three pay-per-view matches as a lot of feuds are now brought to an end even before they could take off. While there were some feuds that were bound to fail from the moment they started, others sank either because of poor development or the disappointing matches between the Superstars.

Even between those dreadful times, there were certain feuds that had the fans engaged for the entire period. While they were nowhere near the level of historic feuds like Steve Austin vs The Rock or John Cena vs CM Punk, they were the only shining light in the WWE calendar year. Here are the 5 best WWE main roster feuds of 2019.

#5 The Revival vs The New Day

The two best teams kept tag team wrestling alive on Smackdown.

Truth be told, talents like Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E are hard to find. The trio is capable of having a good match with any random pairing in the industry, and when they are paired opposite an equally good team, they create magic.

They conquered new heights of success during their feud with The Usos in 2017, carried the same momentum with The Usos and The Bar in 2018, and in 2019, it was the turn of The Revival, who are easily the best tag team on the roster.

Initially acting as supporting characters during the feud between Kingston and Randy Orton, the two teams themselves became embroiled in a heated feud over the Smackdown Tag Team Champions following SummerSlam.

While it was not as engaging as the critically acclaimed New Day vs Usos rivalry from 2017, it was easily tag team wrestling of the year. Their matches at Clash of Champions and November 8 edition of SmackDown, both of which saw the title change hands, were very well laid, and their latest meeting at TLC was a recall to the famous tag team ladder matches the early 2000s.

Given the amount of talent they possess and the chemistry they share, it won't be a surprise if the two teams continue to wrestle great matches in the future.

