5 best superstar nicknames in WWE today

Most WWE Superstars don't wrestle under their real names. Competitors such as Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and John Cena are among the small group that retained their birth names while working for the company.

Some superstars also go through various ring name changes. The most recent example is Pete Dunne, who goes by Butch as of his recent SmackDown callup.

However, on top of these ring names, most superstars get nicknames that describe their persona. Any fan today can recognize the Head Of The Table, Prizefighter, Visionary or Opportunity for example, just by a mention.

A good nickname perfectly captures the essence of a superstar's personality, and sometimes even amplifies it. Today, we rank the most recognizable and catchy ones in the company.

Here are five of the best nicknames in WWE today.

#5: Former WWE champion AJ Styles is truly The Phenomenal One

AJ Styles is one of the most gifted in-ring performers in WWE history. The 2-time world champion has put on countless classics since his epic debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

His entertaining feuds against the likes of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan have always been crowned by fantastic matches. His feud with John Cena was one of the greatest of the past decade. The fact that he was personally chosen by The Undertaker to be the Phenom’s final opponent speaks volumes about his talent and skill, and the respect he commands in the company.

When describing the former face of TNA (now IMPACT), many words are used, and deservedly, but one adjective sums him up better than any other: Phenomenal. It is the perfect nickname for a superstar who combines strength, flexibility, agility, timing and so many other qualities.

#4: WWE Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey lives up to her "Baddest Woman On The Planet" nickname

Ronda Rousey is one of the most accomplished combat athletes to step into a WWE ring. The first female UFC Hall of Famer is also an Olympic medallist in Judo. The Rowdy One is a lethal force, whether in the Octagon or the Squared Circle.

It is therefore fitting that she earned herself the moniker "Baddest Woman On The Planet" upon arrival in the promotion. One of the first three women to main-event WrestleMania, Rousey is set to repeat the achievement when she takes on SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair at the 38th edition of the Show of Shows.

#3: Former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura is the personification of Strong Style

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE today. The youngest IWGP heavyweight champion in history has a unique offense combination of arm and leg strikes that sets him apart from his peers in the company. This style has earned him accolades such as the NXT and Intercontinental Championships and the 2018 Royal Rumble.

As Nakamura and partner Rick Boogs march into WrestleMania 38, the King of Strong Style will be key to their chances of climbing to the top of the SmackDown tag team division.

#2: WWE Hall Of Famer Edge truly is the Ultimate Opportunist

Few superstars have excelled as well as Edge at playing both face and heel. However, it is difficult to deny that the Rated-R superstar is at his best as a villain.

From pouncing on a weak John Cena to cashing in the first ever Money In The Bank contract to low-blowing AJ Styles on the road to WrestleMania 38, his heel work is legendary. The Ultimate Opportunist has built the biggest title collection in company history upon his character, which is perfectly embodied by his nickname.

#1: The EST of WWE is the most fitting nickname for Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is one of the most charismatic superstars in WWE. The 2021 Royal Rumble winner is a natural Babyface with likeability, athleticism, strength and speed in spades. She falls in the top category for every attribute required of a superstar. Her claim to being one of the strongest, fastest, greatest and best competitors in the promotion is backed by her accomplishments.

The second woman to win a WrestleMania main event will have to be the EST at the upcoming Show Of Shows to dethrone Big Time Becky Lynch.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande