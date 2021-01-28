5 Betrayals that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 - End of faction, Ultimate heel turn

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the calendar year, because of all the twists and turns we could see during the course of the two Rumble matches and through the event, as a whole.

Even though thankfully, not all of the names at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 have been disclosed yet, we'll take a few liberties here because the names chosen in this article are likely to be in those matches.

As always, this is just a speculation article and is not based on insider information at all. So, if you think that there are a few other betrayals we could potentially see at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, be sure to list them in the comments below.

Who do you think will win the men's and women's Rumble matches at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 then?

#5 T-Bar eliminates Ali, unmasks himself at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, and breaks away from the RETRIBUTION faction at long last

It does make sense for all of RETRIBUTION to team up at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, in the men's Royal Rumble match at least, to eliminate the field and stand tall in the middle of the ring.

However, because it is every man for himself at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, there is a chance that T-Bar or one of the other members of RETRIBUTION could be responsible for eliminating the leader, Mustafa Ali, leading to a whole new bunch of storylines.

T-Bar is played by Dominik Dijakovic from NXT who is one of the most gifted professional wrestlers on the planet, and for him to go solo would only do wonders for his wrestling career. This and more could certainly take place at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.