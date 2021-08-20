5 betrayals that led to great feuds in WWE

Friendship and partnerships in WWE have only one place to go. Throughout the history of the company, there have been several successful partnerships, friendships and families that achieved greatness together. However, it seems like no matter how many accolades these individuals gain together the split is inevitable.

There have been tag teams that have connected with fans and won gold as a duo. Stables have reached the heights of popularity, coming together as a unit to fulfill their destiny. Wrestling families resonate with fans in a way that not many partnerships can. Your relationship with other people translates well with fans watching and the company exploits this expertly when it is time for a breakup.

These relationships in wrestling are only as good as the eventual betrayal and the feud that follows. Some memorable partnerships end in a shocking turn, but the feud doesn't live up to the success of the team. These feuds were different. In this article, let's take a look at the five betrayals that led to great feuds in WWE.

#5 Seth Rollins turns on Dean Ambrose (and The Shield) - WWE 2014

The Shield debuted in WWE as relative unknowns at Survivor Series 2012. On that night, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins attacked Ryback and helped CM Punk retain the WWE Championship. Over the course of the next two years, the three men beat every top star in their way and created an aura around them unlike any newcomers have done in quite some time.

On the June 2nd, 2014 episode of RAW, Rollins turned on his partners, effectively breaking up The Shield. This betrayal spawned years of battles between Rollins and Ambrose. The Architect used The Authority to always get the last laugh on Ambrose. Whether it be inside Hell In A Cell or for the WWE Championship, Rollins always walked out the victor against The Lunatic Fringe.

This eventually led to Money In The Bank 2016. Dean Ambrose won the Money In The Bank contract, while Roman Reigns defended the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins. The latter came back from a serious injury that sidelined him for seven months to defeat Reigns to win the title he never lost.

Ambrose would finally get the last laugh though. He cashed in the Money In The Bank contract immediately after Rollins' victory to win the title. The three members of The Shield faced in a triple threat match a month later, with Ambrose winning once again. Despite a few reunions later, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins would feud once again because their rivalry was too good not to go back to again.

