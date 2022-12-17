5 Better partners for Kevin Owens on the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that John Cena would be teaming up with Kevin Owens against the team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on December 30th, the final SmackDown of the year.

Cena's last match saw him come up short against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, and as he hasn't wrestled at all this year, it's unlikely that he will be in peak condition compared to many of the stars on the roster.

Several current stars would have arguably been much better partners for Kevin Owens if it was possible.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura could return to WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't been booked well on WWE SmackDown over the recent past, but the former champion could have been pushed into a good position alongside Kevin Owens if he was chosen for this match.

Nakamura has a long history with Roman Reigns and is another star who has been screwed over by The Bloodline in his quest to become Champion. Nakamura's SmackDown career could have been revitalized if he was made part of this match.

#4. Sheamus

Sheamus has legitimate heat with Roman Reigns, given their recent storyline issues and the fact that he came up short for the Tag Team Championships last week on WWE SmackDown. Sheamus isn't part of a storyline at the moment and could have formed a formidable tag team with Kevin Owens in order to send a message to Sami Zayn.

Zayn is one of the main reasons for his loss last week on SmackDown, so this would have been a fantastic way to get revenge, while The Brawling Brutes could have neutralized The Bloodline at ringside.

#3. Karrion Kross

When is WWE going to push Karrion Kross? He made it clear upon his return that he wanted to be in the conversation when it came to Roman Reigns' challengers, but he's done nothing to ensure that's the case.

Kross is currently targeting an injured Rey Mysterio as part of a bizarre storyline but arguably should have already been pushed to the main event picture several weeks ago when his feud with Drew McIntyre came to an end.

#2. Randy Orton could return to WWE SmackDown

Perhaps the only longshot on the list, and possibly the only person who would have been more of a surprise than John Cena, would have been Randy Orton. It's believed that Orton may never return to the ring, but since it was The Bloodline who forced him out of action earlier in the year, it would have been the perfect place for him to return.

Orton is currently struggling with a back injury, but if he was medically cleared, then he would definitely have been the perfect partner for Kevin Owens.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was medically disqualified from competing in the Tag Team Championship match against The Usos last week on WWE SmackDown. Still, he could have recovered enough to align with Kevin Owens.

The two men have had their issues, but they could have united to take down The Bloodline, especially given their history. John Cena will wrestle one match and then leave, he won't be part of the storylines that follow or the road to The Royal Rumble. So the spot could have been handed to a full-time star.

Do you think John Cena will be the first man to pin Roman Reigns in more than three years? Have your say in the comments section below...

