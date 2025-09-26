5 New members for Chelsea Green’s Secret Hervice in WWE now that Piper Niven is out

After her recent hiatus from WWE, news broke that Piper Niven was dealing with neck issues. She initially found a niche spot with Chelsea Green while holding the Women's Tag Team titles.

Once Green transitioned into the Women's US Champion, Niven morphed into the first member of Green's Secret Hervice. It allowed the Scottish performer to show her comedic chops while also continuing the partnership.

Now that Niven will miss significant time, the Secret Hervice needs a new member. Green even put out an ad asking for resumes. The next five WWE stars could replace Piper Niven in the Secret Hervice.

#5. Izzi Dame has worked in a faction

One thing that sets Niven apart from Fyre and Green is that she was one of the bigger women in WWE. Her size allowed Green to bully opponents in matches despite suffering more losses than wins.

If things in the Culling are ending at some point soon, then Izzi Dame would be a good addition as the muscle. She’s about as tall as Charlotte Flair, but is an imposing star.

She acted as the heavy for Kiana James before James was drafted to the main roster last year. Dame would give Green another ally around the size of Raquel Rodriguez.

#4. Ivy Nile is currently directionless

One RAW member who hasn’t been used lately is Ivy Nile. Despite her diminutive size, her nickname is The Pitbull due to her aggressive nature in the ring.

Joining American Made was supposed to help increase her profile in WWE, but since Chad Gable's injury, she’s barely appeared on RAW.

Since she isn’t engaged in a current angle, Nile could shift over to SmackDown and be the small, silent muscle for Green's Secret Hervice.

#3. Karmen Petrovic is a fellow Canadian

The members of Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice are not American in nationality. Both Alba Fyre and Piper Niven are Scottish. If officials wanna keep with this theme, they could have NXT's Karmen Petrovic come up to join the faction.

She’s also Canadian and utilizes her martial arts skills as her primary offense. Since Green is the most outlandish character, any addition shouldn’t overshadow her.

Petrovic is decent on the mic, but could find a niche spot as a silent superstar like Niven and Fyre. She's also had a few brief interactions with Green.

#2. Nikkita Lyons isn't used much in NXT

Along the lines of a larger star with physical gifts, NXT performer Nikkita Lyons hasn't been significantly used on programming. She did suffer two serious knee injuries, but she is a unique superstar.

Lyons has a background heavy in martial arts, just like Lola Vice. Both women feature kicks and a varied array of strikes.

With nothing much going on in a stacked NXT women’s division, officials could opt to promote Lyons as the newest member of the Secret Hervice. Her skills and personality could eventually outshine Green and lead to a future feud.

#1. Natalya is a seasoned WWE veteran

Despite WWE’s attempt to feature Natalya and Maxxine Dupri as a tag team, the duo has barely shown up on television. Dupri appeared by herself on the latest RAW, asking GM Adam Pearce for an opportunity.

Since The Queen of Harts has been off TV, she could easily be moved to the Secret Hervice on SmackDown.

She’s Canadian and known for her hard-hitting offense. The former champion is also better suited to portray a no-nonsense character.

