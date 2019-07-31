5 big matches WWE cancelled in 2019

WWE has teased a lot of amazing matches this year but has just not gone ahead with it. This is nothing new as they have been announcing and cancelling matches for a long time now, but this year, the count is actually high.

The number of amazing matches that have been cancelled is so high that we actually have a top 5 list on this! Without further ado, here are 5 big matches that were cancelled in 2019:

#5 – The OC vs The New Day

Let's start with the most recent one. The New Day were set to take on The OC on SmackDown Live on 30th of July, and it was announced just a few hours before the show.

WWE Universe was all excited for it, but it all came crumbling down within hours. With the fans settling into the arena ahead of the show, WWE announced that they match card was changed.

Instead of The OC taking of The New Day, it was changed to a singles 'Champion vs Champion' in a non-title match. WWE champion, Kofi Kingston was pitted against United States champion, AJ Styles with their fraction partners at ringside. While Kofi vs Styles is also a big match, the tag-team match would have been something else.

If rumours are to be believed, Vince McMahon was behind this sudden change. The chairman reportedly asked for the whole show to be rewritten hours before it began and that clearly means it was done after the tag team match was announced.

Why he did it or what made him do it will remain a mystery, and the WWE Universe would have to wait a little longer to see this dream tag-team match happen. The show was nothing compared to Monday Night Raw, and as it was written in a hurry, nothing much can be said about it too.

