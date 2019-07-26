5 big reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Randy Orton to beat Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam 2019

A clash for the ages

Kofi Kingston has officially crossed a 100 days as WWE Champion - more than what a lot of people expected. Not only that, but he has been presented as a strong, fighting champion, defending the title every PPV and on regular free television as well.

Kingston's oppponents have been quite solid as well, with some of the names he's beaten including Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe.

However, he faces his biggest and toughest challenge since WrestleMania as he takes on a demon from the past in the form of Randy Orton. As you know, the two have a history going back together all the way to 2009, where Kingston's push was abruptly cancelled after he made a botch during a match with Randy Orton.

The fact that WWE is playing it up makes the story all the more interesting and we fully believe that Kingston will be walking out still the WWE Champion. Here are a few reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Randy Orton to win at WWE SummerSlam 2019.

#5. Randy Orton has already won it so many times

This should never have happened

Randy Orton is a 13-time World Champion and sometimes it's hard to believe that he actually held the World titles that many times, especially since many of the reigns have been underwhelming.

If you think about it, he's held only one world title less than Triple H and 3 less than John Cena - yet he's not viewed as being on their level. Although it wouldn't be surprising to see Randy Orton get another title reign before he retires, the fact of the matter is that he has already won it way too many times. He doesn't need to get closer to John Cena and Ric Flair.

