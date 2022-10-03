5 Big reasons why the WWE Universe deeply respects Johnny Gargano

As part of the foundation of WWE NXT, Johnny Gargano forged a reputation as a hard-nosed fighter and unstoppable warrior. Despite being somewhat undersized, he won fans over with his toughness, tenacity, and technical skills.

Both Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae recently returned to WWE, and they've been met with awesome approval. Particularly Gargano, who made a name for himself by refusing to ever back down from a challenge and always having stellar matches. His résumé as part of NXT is unquestionable; he was one of the franchise players there.

He has now brought his talents to the big time, and he's ready to shine on the big stage. All the while, the fans are solidly behind him.

Here are five reasons why the WWE Universe respects Johnny Gargano so much.

#5. A family man with a family plan

This might sound corny to younger fans, but to the older WWE crowd, "the man behind the wrestler" truly meant something. Perhaps because the promotion's main demographic is in their 40's or older, there's some sentimental feeling towards a man putting his family ahead of his career.

When Gargano made the decision to step away - to support his wife as they welcomed their first child into the world - it was a thoughtful one. It showed that there's much more to him than the Johnny Wrestling that we've seen for years.

Even in the jaded world of sports and entertainment, nice guys do finish first sometimes. Johnny Gargano is proof of that, and it's a positive thing for WWE and the industry in general.

#4. The WWE Universe is happy that he didn't return alone

Gargano and Candice LeRae provided the black-and-gold brand with plenty of action inside the ring and entertainment outside it.

So when the WWE Universe witnessed the husband's return, they hoped that his wife would soon follow. They were not disappointed. LeRae made her triumphant return on the September 26 episode of RAW with a convincing victory over Nikki A.S.H.

Candice and Johnny look poised to do great things. It's another example of why Gargano is admired: much like he is to his child, he is incredibly loyal to his wife. Wherever he goes, she goes. Plus, she brings a ton of talent and charisma along with her. To rework an old wrestling term a bit, they are a 'dream match'.

#3. He stayed loyal to WWE

Gargano could have easily followed in the footsteps of NXT alumni like Adam Cole and Andrade. He was free to go anywhere he wanted, and it's well-known that he was being courted by Tony Khan.

No one would have been mad if the brand-new father had inked a big money deal with AEW, one that would likely be his last big-money deal in the business. He would then have been retained as an agent or coach. In essence, the streets to Jacksonville were paved with gold.

Instead, he bided his time and stayed patient. When the opportunity arose to not only return to WWE, but also be a part of the main roster, it was a win-win for both parties.

Since Gargano refused to take the easy bait, he's better off today.

#2. Johnny Gargano isn't a comedian, but he doesn't take himself too seriously either

The former NXT Triple Crown winner is sometimes criticized for not expressing enough emotion, for being too 'plain' and never changing his facial expressions. Such critics appear to be grasping at straws while trying to paint Johnny Gargano as 'boring'. But he's proven them wrong.

While he may display little emotion when he goes about his business in the ring, Johnny Wrestling knows when to turn it on. Whether he's imploring a partner to tag out or firing up to make a comeback, he shows plenty of fire. The best part is it's not overdone.

Gargano also has a good sense of humor. He was outstanding in his role of the 'daddy figure' of Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis. Was it silly? Of course, but Gargano embraced his role and provided plenty of hilarious moments.

#1. He's not called Johnny Wrestling for nothing

No matter how many times WWE goes through name changes, one thing always rings true: the promotion can have all the glitz and glamor it wants, but it will always have the word 'wrestling' as part of the moniker. That's what fans have come to see: The sport and the spectacle inside the squared circle.

When it comes to that whole wrestling thing, Johnny Gargano is pretty good.

After years of working in promotions like Ring of Honor, Gargano was already polished as a performer. But he grew exponentially better during his time with NXT. His all-out battles with Adam Cole, Aleister Black, and Tommaso Ciampa are the stuff of legend.

The WWE Universe still remembers those classic matches and is hoping to see Johnny Wrestling replicate them on RAW and SmackDown. Don't bet against him.

