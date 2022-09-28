Intergender Pioneer; Rivalry With AEW Tag Team - 5 Things you probably didn't know about WWE's Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae recently made her return to WWE after quietly exiting the company a little less than a year ago following her real-life pregnancy. LeRae returned on RAW to defeat Nikki A.S.H. in a solid match, then was involved in a backstage segment with Damage CTRL.

LeRae is one of the more decorated WWE Superstars who also has quite the reputation on the independent circuit. She was also reunited with her husband Johnny Gargano as part of the RAW brand.

Most wrestling fans know what she can do inside the ring and her career inside WWE, but here are five things about Candice LeRae that you may not know.

#5. Had a popular tag team with Joey Ryan

Candice LeRae and Joey Ryan formed the “World’s Cutest Tag Team” on the independent circuit and became one of the most diverse and popular tag teams in the mid-2010s.

The team was very successful in PWG and wrestled The Young Bucks on multiple occasions for the PWG Tag Titles, which they ultimately won in a Guerilla Warfare match. The duo remained a popular tag team until 2018.

The split came after LeRae signed a contract with WWE, while Joey Ryan remained on the independent circuit.

#4. Being in WWE was always her lifelong goal

Dan 🇮🇪 @danthegrapsfan Little reminder/info for anyone who didn’t realize, Renee Michelle (currently on her honeymoon with one Drake Maverick) faced Candice LeRae in the first Mae Young Classic Little reminder/info for anyone who didn’t realize, Renee Michelle (currently on her honeymoon with one Drake Maverick) faced Candice LeRae in the first Mae Young Classic https://t.co/2EyuFc6StA

For Candice LeRae, being part of the WWE roster has always been a childhood dream of hers. Having wrestled on the independent circuit, she earned a spot in the Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2017.

LeRae was a guest on the Ring Rust Radio podcast where she spoke about the experience and her dream of competing in WWE someday:

"Still to this day it's insane to me because it is something that I've wanted since I was a six-year-old little kid," she said on finally competing for WWE. LeRae claimed she'd been "preparing her entire career for [it]," and that everything she'd accomplished thus far was done with the intention of working towards an opportunity with WWE. My dream has always been to have a full-time contract with WWE." [H/T: Whatculture]

LeRae was eventually signed to a WWE contract and made a splash on the NXT brand over the next several years.

#3. A true pioneer for Intergender matches

During her days teaming up with Joey Ryan as the World’s Cutest Tag Team, LeRae also worked in various intergender matchups.

She had matches with the likes of her husband Johnny Gargano, Claudio Castagnoli, Rich Swann, and Kevin Owens, just to name a few. This coincided with a heated rivalry with PWG star The Human Tornado.

These intergender matches helped her rise in popularity amongst fans of Indy Wrestling, leading to future matchups with stars like Ruby Soho and Abbey Laith.

#2. Candice LeRae loves Disney World

Swiftie 🦋 Team Elite! Hangman Page fangirl! @HangmanBayBay13 I'm gonna need a update for Disney Dreamlight Valley cause I'm pretty sure Im getting close to doing everything and Candice LeRae being back makes me wanna play even more. I'm gonna need a update for Disney Dreamlight Valley cause I'm pretty sure Im getting close to doing everything and Candice LeRae being back makes me wanna play even more. https://t.co/vE1WHqHIk2

Candice LeRae is a huge fan of all things Disney. She visits Disney World on a regular basis and has a bucket list of visiting every Disney Park in the world. So far, she only has Hong Kong and Shanghai left to visit. Her love and passion for all things Disney has helped inspire her character over the years.

During an interview with Instinct Culture, she explained more about her love for Disney:

"I've been watching online, a lot of YouTube videos, giving my brain a refresher of Disney parades, Disney shows and how the princesses act in the park. And I am like, Oh, I kinda like some of these things! Because they are so ridiculous and over the top for a wrestling persona. For me just to be sitting here acting and believing that I am this evil Disney princess fairy is absurd. It's ridiculous, but I love it and it's such a fun thing to get to play with." [H/T: Comicbook]

Here's hoping that LeRae can use some of that Disney magic to become a future Women’s Champion on the WWE main roster.

#1. She has a Culinary Arts degree

Outside of her love and passion for the wrestling business, Candice LeRae also has a passion for food and loves to cook. After finishing high school, she earned a degree in Culinary Arts and worked as a baker for Universal Studios.

LeRae made a special video for WWE at one time with former Superstar Tegan Nox. In the video, LeRae taught Tegan how to cook a delicious panna cotta. You can check out the cooking lesson in this video.

Let’s see what Candice LeRae can cook up in the RAW Women’s division as she looks to join Bianca Belair and the company as they continue their ongoing rivalry with Damage CTRL.

