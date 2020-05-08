Drew McIntyre's night may not be over after his big match

Money in the Bank is coming our way very soon and it will be very interesting to see how the pay-per-view will pan out. Money in the Bank has always been one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year, and the 2020 edition should be no different.

What makes Money in the Bank 2020 special?

Well, for one, WWE did not have enough time to prepare for how drastically the world would change, and hence, WrestleMania did seem a little half baked. But, on the other hand, they have embraced the concept of doing shows without a live crowd and Money in the Bank should be a very different experience, in my estimation!

So, with that said, what are the surprises that we could potentially see at Money in the Bank? I am only speculating here, so I invite you to share your thoughts and comments in the section below.

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about Money in the Bank 2020?

#5 A female wins the male Money in the Bank contract

Kudos where it is due. Tom Colohue brought up the possibility of a female actually winning the Male Money in the Bank ladder match in the latest installment of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast. You may check out his thoughts in the link I've shared above.

Nia Jax entered the men's Royal Rumble match and had quite the showing against the guys in WWE. I can totally imagine her or even someone like Shayna Baszler who is pretty much the same size as the guys picking up a victory by winning the men's contract.

The question is whether you, member of the WWE Universe, would want to see Drew McIntyre vs. Nia Jax in the future.