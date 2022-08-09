5 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (August 8, 2022)

WWE presented the latest edition of RAW from the home of the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame - Cleveland, Ohio. It only seems fitting, as Triple H has been striking some perfect notes since taking charge as Head of Creative two weeks ago.

With WWE coming off a smash hit with SmackDown last week, the promotion wanted to play an encore on Monday night. They did just that with fast-moving and entertaining segments.

Here are five things that stood out about this week's episode of RAW.

#5. Bayley's supposed heel promo was seemingly more comical than evil

Bayley and her new crew kicked off the show, and the former world champion immediately took to the microphone. What followed was a promo segment that was half evil and half ridiculous.

While Bayley has been an effective heel in the past, she was perhaps rusty after being sidelined with injury for more than a year. She was also fumbling with her words, but fans can expect her to get better in the coming weeks.

If Bayley plans to be the mouthpiece for the trio, she may need to polish things up.

#4. 'Vengeful Edge' is the best version of the Rated R Superstar

As much as you have to admire Edge's ability to play just about any role, his take as the vengeful warrior might be his best persona.

He's been known to be funny, sleazy, crazy, and just about every other character, but this is the role that's made for him. Particularly now that he's a wise, old veteran who can showcase these young stars a few new tricks.

Right now, he's on the periphery of the Mysterio angle, where it appears Dominik could potentially turn heel. But once he passes through that storm? It will be time to address his thirst for revenge.

Edge's intensity when cutting promos on The Judgment Day has harkened back to a younger, hungrier version of his character. So far, so good in this face turn for the Rated R Superstar. It should be fun watching him try to get even against his old faction.

#3. The WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament started off as fans might have expected

Many fans are rejoicing at the fact that the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been salvaged under this new Triple H regime.

If handled properly, the championship could be an effective way to get over duos across all brands.

Bayley and her new faction were once again featured prominently on RAW

Tamina and Dana Brooke were eliminated by Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in the opening bout of the tournament. That only makes sense, as it appears Bayley and Crew are going to be a big part of WWE programming in the future.

#2. Ciampa proved once again what a great big match wrestler he truly is

Ciampa challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, and the two had an enthralling contest. Even in defeat, The Blackheart looked like a star.

The former NXT Champion has a knack for making what could be any standard match and turning it into what looks like a believable fight. He works tirelessly and with reckless abandon. It's almost as if his opponent has no choice but to go on that roller coaster ride with him.

It certainly didn't hurt that he was in the ring this week with one of the best in the business. The All Mighty is one of the absolute best in the world, and the contrast in style here made for a fantastic showdown.

#1. The main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz provided a taste of old-school confrontations

AJ Styles and The Miz have been two of the best performers of the last 20 years, and this week was no different.

They engaged in a classic conflict that defies time. Their main event match was an echo from the past, with a high-flying, popular babyface taking on a trash-talking, dastardly heel.

AJ Styles and The Miz had a classic confrontation in RAW's main event

While the moves are different and the names have changed, this type of match remains the perfect formula for any battle. Quite frankly, it's the most proven way to tell a story in the ring, and these two veterans followed those steps perfectly.

As would be expected, The A-Lister and The Phenomenal One had a hell of a barnburner, and the two veterans sent the WWE Universe home happy: The 'good guy' won in the end, despite outside interference. That is what all those mini-stories that are told in the ring are supposed to be all about.

What did you make of WWE RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

