5 Big takeaways from WWE SmackDown (July 8, 2022)

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown emanated from Ft. Worth, Texas, and the roster put on a strong showing in The Lone Star State.

The Universal Champion was in the house, and there was remaining fallout from Money in the Bank. Plenty of good action and entertainment was woven into the two-hour broadcast this week.

Major storylines are swirling around the promotion, namely the upcoming SummerSlam match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The Money in the Bank briefcase winner Theory was looming in the shadows as well.

With that being said, here's a closer look at five things that stood out on this week's episode of SmackDown.

#5. It's hard to get excited about a main event that doesn't happen for two months

It's great to see Drew McIntyre get a title shot in his home country, but that seems like such a long way off. Between then and now, we have SummerSlam coming up first.

The main event of this week's show was designed to make Drew look strong, and it did. However, with the rapidly moving world of sports entertainment, literally anything can happen between now and September 3, WWE Clash at the Castle.

#4. The Maximum Male Model gimmick has already proven to be ridiculous

This may have been one of the worst time-fillers that we have seen on WWE television in awhile. And that's saying something, considering we just saw a guy throw up in the ring after being a part of a hot dog-eating contest.

Perhaps the biggest shame in all this is that it's yet another example of how poorly Max Dupree has been used throughout his career. He is a fantastic all-around performer, as evidenced by his time as IMPACT World Champion as Eli Drake.

Why the promotion didn't extend his LA Knight character to the main roster is anyone's guess. But this current persona is a waste of a fabulous performer.

#3. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is getting the full star treatment, and that's a good thing

WWE's newest monster has been handled nearly flawlessly in his call-up. Despite some audience disliking his name change, they appear to finally be adjusting to it.

World Wrestling Entertainment is often criticized for not developing new talent, but they have a surefire winner here. They've found the right performer and given him an excellent persona. They've packaged Gunther as perfectly.

We saw a new wrinkle from him tonight after his manager Ludwig Kaiser lost to Shinsuke Nakamura. The Ring General punished Kaiser with chops as not only punishment for the defeat, but also as somewat of a rite of passage. This adds a new dynamic to the pair, and thus, Gunther himself.

#2. WWE has put Lacey Evans in a bad situation

Evans was a huge prospect when she was first called up as a 'Southern Belle'. That was before stepping away due to pregnancy.

Upon her return, WWE focused on her legitimate military background and tragic upbringing. Her real-life story endeared her two fans over a series of 'shoot'-style sitdown vignettes.

Inexplicably, they decided to turn her into a heel, for no apparent reason. She is currently struggling to establish an identity with the WWE Universe. She may end up being yet another can't-miss signee that the promotion misses on.

#1. Roman Reigns' presence reminds you of how different the show is when he's not there

For months now, critics and observers have discussed that there are no young wrestlers to fill the top spots in the company. It's been stated by many that the star power of both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is unmatched.

As we have seen since Money in the Bank, that assertion is 100% true.

The show kicked off with The Bloodline hitting the ring to cut a promo, and The Tribal Chief's mere aura filled the arena.

Reigns remains the Head of the Table because very few performers can light up a building, without even speaking.

