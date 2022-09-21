5 Big things we are likely to see in WWE NXT by the end of 2022

Well, it hasn't taken long for the Triple H regime to shake up the WWE Universe, and NXT has been part of that turnaround.

Last week, we saw and heard the vignette, where Shawn Michaels narrated the show's close - eventually revealing the logo for (yet another) new NXT. It had the fans talking all week, particularly those in the viewing audience who fondly remember the black-and-gold glory days of the brand.

The management has made slight changes to the format, and talents like Solo Sikoa, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky have moved on to the WWE main roster. Still, it's pretty evident that many more adjustments are coming in the immediate future.

Here's a look at five things we will likely see in WWE NXT over the remainder of the 2022 calendar year.

#5 - More video packages to introduce new characters or to further the storyline

This has been a strong suit for NXT in every single incarnation: The use of slickly produced film packages that truly tell the story of a superstar. This is where the WWE production team is at its finest.

The mini-documentaries are likely the most valuable to NXT, which typically introduce us to an athlete for the first time. If the company can use these types of video pieces to tell a youngster's story effectively, it gives them much more chance to succeed.

If synched in with the main roster programming, these kinds of packages can also help bridge the gap between the brands.

#4 - Changes to the presentation of the show

Jason Solomon @solomonster NXT ends with Solo Sikoa winning the North American championship and what appears to be a new NXT logo in BLACK AND GOLD. NXT ends with Solo Sikoa winning the North American championship and what appears to be a new NXT logo in BLACK AND GOLD. 👀 https://t.co/FgTKH71dVk

Fans have already seen a new logo unveiled for WWE's third brand, but the show's color scheme remains virtually unchanged on the set and in the graphics. It won't last much longer, considering the recent wave of changes.

It's not simply about colors but the statement it makes. The previous presentation seemed like an old-school, dark arena-style TV program. It added to the appeal and matched perfectly with the gritty in-ring action. The bright, Nickelodeon-inspired design makes it look more like an episode of Double Dare.

Beyond the logos and colors, the way the show is shot may also be experimented with. WWE has been shooting their shows in pretty much the same way for years now, and there's a chance that any new cinematic ideas will first be tried in NXT.

#3 - The return of some NXT legends

This has become a common occurrence on WWE television over the years. With NXT's age, it has some past stars who maybe didn't make it to, or cut it on, the main roster before being released.

Obviously, you can bring back NXT icons like Asuka, Johnny Gargano, or Karrion Kross once in a while. The main roster is filled with notable names that set records and standards for the third brand.

On the other hand, you could bring back someone like Kassius Ohno as a surprise opponent. There are dozens of former WWE signees out there who are available and can elicit a strong reaction from the crowd.

#2 - More signings as talent are either released or moved on to WWE's main roster

It's already happening, but turnover is inevitable with the current NXT roster. After all, it is supposed to be an assembly line of talent for WWE, not necessarily its stand-alone program. It just happened to be considered that way for years due to the attention it garnered and the action it was providing.

Names like Bron Breakker, Nikkita Lyons, and Toxic Attraction will likely be gone before the end of the year, and more could follow them to either RAW or SmackDown. Their spots will have to be filled by whoever is next in line.

There's another factor that could lead to a lot of employee churn. Most of the current crop of talent was not picked by Triple H but rather by Vince McMahon and his backstage allies. So, there's a chance that several of them could be cut from the NXT roster since many of these athletes from other sports seemingly show no aptitude for performing.

#1 - The return of NXT: TakeOver

🦅3dxchetan Eagle King of IWC 🇮🇳 @3dxchetan This NXT Era was so good, Every Takeover vibe was just on another level



This is Shinsuke Nakamura vs Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship from NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2016 This NXT Era was so good, Every Takeover vibe was just on another levelThis is Shinsuke Nakamura vs Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship from NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2016 https://t.co/A98jYCv2ID

Some of the greatest and most critically acclaimed live events in WWE history have been the NXT: TakeOver shows. At one point, you knew that TakeOver would be the card of the year; you just didn't know which one would take the prize.

While there isn't really time to produce one of these events before the end of 2022, expect some kind of announcement. It's no secret how fond Triple H was of the quality of Takeover and what the brand was able to do. There's no reason to believe that he won't bring it back again soon.

Once again, these shows should coincide with WWE's Big Four: Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. It's time to get NXT back out there in a big way, and Takeover is a logical choice to help accomplish that mission.

