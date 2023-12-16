5 big things Liv Morgan has done outside WWE in 2023

Liv Morgan is one of the most prominent superstars in the WWE women's division. She has been away from WWE programming for a long time due to an injury and was last seen on television on the July 24 episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, Morgan has made waves outside the realm of pro wrestling during her leisure time. She made many promotional appearances in 2023 and participated in other ventures, which became the talk of the town.

The former Women's Champion has always kept the fans in the loop, even beyond her appearance at the Stamford-based promotion. Let us take a look at five things Liv Morgan has done outside WWE in 2023.

5. Starring in 'The Kill Room'

Morgan made her debut on the big screen in 2023 when she starred in Yale Entertainment's dark comedy thriller 'The Kill Room.' It was one of her many ventures outside the realm of pro wrestling.

In the Nicol Paone-directed movie, Liv Morgan played the role of an art purist who bewails the insipidity of art dealers. With it, she also became one of the few active WWE Superstars to feature in a film.

The Queen of Extreme expressed her elation at being part of such a huge opportunity. WWE also shared this news on its social media handles, with other superstars and peers congratulating Liv.

4. Attending the Barbie premiere

Liv Morgan is one of those superstars who is a huge fan of the Margot Robbie-featured movie 'Barbie.' She was seen showing her enthusiasm about the film ahead of its release this year.

The 29-year-old also visited the set of 'Barbie' with her Women's Tag Team title back in July, when she was the champion. She posed for exquisite pictures on the set in an adorable costume.

The former Women's Champion attended the global premiere of 'Barbie' along with many other WWE Superstars. Morgan even shared pictures with Margot Robbie on her social media handles, which became the talk of the town.

3. Visiting the Knicks-Hornets game

There are many WWE Superstars who are fans of the NBA, and one such name is Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old visited the game between the New York Knits and Charlotte Hornets that took place on March 7, 2023.

Following her appearance, Morgan soon became viral due to a bizarre incident. She was spotted sitting with a man who was uttering something into her ears, to which she apparently looked unbothered.

The WWE Superstar didn't even look at the man and instead was seen fixing her hair. It was quite a hilarious moment, and the clip soon made the rounds on the internet. The man even became meme material for fans on social media.

2. Liv Morgan becoming Grand Marshal at NASCAR

One of her remarkable appearances outside of WWE in 2023 was when Liv Morgan took center stage at a NASCAR event this year. Morgan became the Grand Marshal at Bank of America ROVAL™ at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Queen of Extreme was zestful when she announced, "Drivers, start your engines!" in high spirits, mustering all her energy. Liv Morgan also took a trip on the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

1. Attending 'The Iron Claw' premiere

Liv Morgan's recent appearance outside WWE amid her hiatus came when she attended the global premiere of 'The Iron Claw.' She was spotted with many other WWE Superstars, such as John Cena and Baron Corbin.

Morgan also expressed her delight at being able to watch the film, commending its brilliance. She also expressed gratitude to the Von Erich Family for sharing their unheard story with the world.

