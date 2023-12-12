Liv Morgan and former WWE champion spotted with John Cena

Liv Morgan and John Cena were spotted on the red carpet for the premiere of The Iron Claw movie along with another WWE Superstar.

The Cenation Leader is one of the biggest names in wrestling history to have made the jump to acting. He has achieved a lot of success in both industries, and many people regard him as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is not unfamiliar with the big screen, as she appeared in The Kill Room and the Chucky series.

NXT Superstar Baron Corbin recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with John Cena and Liv Morgan at The Iron Claw movie premiere in Los Angeles.

"Kansas City to LA for #TheIronClaw premier!! Really excited to see this! #A24," Baron Corbin shared.

John Cena commented on whether or not he was done with WWE after his recent run

During the Hollywood writer's strike, John Cena returned to WWE where he was involved in a feud with The Bloodline. His last match took place at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event against Solo Sikoa, which he lost.

During an appearance on The Bump, John Cena disclosed whether or not he was done with wrestling following his recent WWE run.

“So selfishly, I said I wanted to make sure it's not time to go yet. And I confidently believe that I'm not done. But I do believe that we're all fighting that ticking clock and mine has less seconds than most other people in the locker room, from maybe oh two or even before zero to maybe Christmas. Even some are seen like I just want to say thank you. Thank you to the audience," John Cena said.

John Cena will undoubtedly go down as a legend in WWE, and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

