5 Big things that could happen after Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in four-and-a-half minutes to become the WWE Champion

Will Drew McIntyre be able to handle the pressure? Or will he crumble?

Rohit Nath

At long last!

Drew McIntyre never competed for a World Championship before WrestleMania 36. But, 2020 got off on the right foot for him as he won the Royal Rumble match and secured his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

While that would have been the main event regardless of the arena, we feel for Drew McIntyre as the moment he envisioned for so long happened in front of a crowd of zero.

Either way, the prevailing circumstances forced WWE into the situation they're in now. Moreover, there's no denying that they made the best of their limited resources, especially when looking at the two cinematic-style matches that happened.

McIntyre has always been on Paul Heyman's "list" of Superstars to push on RAW and the trigger was pulled at the right time. With McIntyre officially reaching main event Superstar status, here are five big things that will happen with Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion.

#5. A rematch with Brock Lesnar

An inevitability

Had the match happened at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the chance of this match being just four-and-a-half minutes would have been slim. The two didn't have a match as they should have, as was the case with the Seth Rollins-Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins and Lesnar had a good match at SummerSlam later that year, with Rollins beating The Beast Incarnate clean to win his second Universal Championship. There weren't many moves executed in the match either, with Lesnar using the suplex and F-5 while McIntyre just needed to use the Claymore Kick multiple times.

WWE may want to run this back in front of an audience to give McIntyre a proper coronation to remember. SummerSlam would be the perfect stage for that, as McIntyre will have plenty of Superstars to feud with until then.

