5 Big things WWE could be planning for Jinder Mahal- Feud with a returning Superstar?

The Modern Day Maharaja is back with a bang

This week saw Superstars gaining momentum as they head to the Money In The Bank PPV which will take place on May 10th from WWE Head Quarters. Amidst all the chaos of a six-man tag team match and Apollo Crews attaining an injury, we saw a former WWE Champion return.

Jinder Mahal had suffered a knee injury back in June 2018 and was out of competition ever since. His powerful performance against Akira Tozawa has set the WWE Universe buzzing. Mahal looks in much better physical shape than he did and looks determined to make sure that his presence is felt in the WWE.

After a year-long absence and a dominant performance on his return, Jinder Mahal looks as hungry as ever. With a major PPV coming up and Mahal's old friend as WWE Champion, WWE could milk this if it plays its cards right.

#5 Entrant into the Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Will Jinder Mahal become Mr. Money In The Bank?

It may be a coincidence that The Modern Day Maharaja made his return a couple of weeks before the Money In The Bank PPV. It may also be a coincidence that Apollo Crews was injured and will not compete in the MITB Ladder Match, opening up a spot for the match. This scenario seems perfect for Jinder Mahal right now.

It shouldn't come as a surprise if WWE decides to insert Mahal in the MITB Ladder match, taking Crews' place. This won't be the first time that an injury resulted in a strong showing for the person who replaced the injured. From recent memory, Kofi Kingston had replaced Mustafa Ali at the Elimination Chamber PPV and we all know how that played out.

Mahal may even go on to win the match and snatch the MITB briefcase to cash it in at a time when he seems fit. This could be another feather in Mahal's cap and what can be more entertaining than a heel holding on to the MITB briefcase.