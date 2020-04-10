5 major title changes in WWE you never knew about

We all remember WWE's major title changes, but these are some you may not even know took place

A range of WWE's top titles have switched hands away from the glare of television or pay per view

WWE fans at live events have been in for surprises over the years

For a WWE Superstar, winning a Championship is an incredible moment and often the highlight of his/her career.

Whether you are John Cena or Ric Flair, who've held more than 30 World Championships alone between them, or Santino Marella who only ever had fleeting glimpses of title glory, the sweet taste of success isn't one you soon forget.

Some of WWE's title wins are memorable. Who can forget, for instance, Shawn Michaels winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 12 in 1996? He beat Bret Hart in an iconic main event in a victory that has stood the test of time in the memories of WWE fans.

Two years later, Michaels was being pinned for that very Championship when Stone Cold Steve Austin nailed him with a Stunner at WrestleMania 14. The victory ushered in the start of the Attitude Era and is another one that will go down in history as one of the best.

There are, however, a handful of major moments in WWE history that you may not know even happened. Incredible triumphs that were highlights of a Superstar's career but were barely acknowledged in history. Away from the audience of millions that comes with television these days, some of these successes flew right under the radar.

Here are five major WWE championship wins that history almost forgets...

#5. The Mountie - Intercontinental Championship (1992)

The Mountie

When you think of The Mountie, chances are you think of the maniacal former mountain policeman who caused problems for The Big Boss Man and Roddy Piper during his singles run during the early '90s.

Other than that, you'll likely be recalling his days in 1993-1994 as one half of the The Quebecers, the three-time WWE tag team champions, and one of the best heel teams of the era.

What you probably don't think of is the fact that The Mountie was once Intercontinental Champion in WWE. In January 1992, he defeated Bret Hart at a live event to clinch his one and only singles title in the company.

Sadly his reign was short lived, lasting just two days before he was beaten by Piper at the Royal Rumble, setting up Piper's memorable match against Hart at WrestleMania 8 later that year.

