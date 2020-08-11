5 biggest changes we saw in WWE between SummerSlam 2019 and 2020

It has been almost a year since WWE SummerSlam 2019 emanated from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Biggest Party of the Summer was a huge success, courtesy a string of main-event level bouts that wowed the WWE Universe.

SummerSlam 2019 was headlined by the Universal title match contested between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. Additionally, Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's title against Natalya, while The Fiend made short work of Finn Balor, mere weeks after making his debut on WWE RAW.

A lot can change over the course of 12 months. WWE's landscape has undergone a drastic change since we witnessed SummerSlam last year. Superstars that were on top in 2019 are nowhere to be seen on WWE's weekly programming today, and wrestlers who were fan-favorites back then are bad guys now.

Let's take a look at the five biggest changes we saw in WWE between SummerSlam 2019 and 2020.

#5 Brock Lesnar isn't the top heel on the roster anymore

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is hands down one of the most ruthless beings in the history of WWE. He was possibly the biggest heel on the WWE roster last year. Many fans were upset when he came out in the final moments of the Money In The Bank PPV and unhooked the briefcase, while the ones who had sacrificed their bodies for the entirety of the match helplessly watched him win the contest.

Lesnar went on to successfully cash in the briefcase on Seth Rollins, and finally lost it to The Beastslayer at SummerSlam. The Beast hasn't been seen since losing the WWE title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, and isn't scheduled for SummerSlam, but a surprise appearance could change all of that.

Now, Randy Orton is currently WWE's top heel now. His dastardly antics against Edge, Matt Hardy, and Ric Flair have proven that he has lost his mind and is hell-bent on taking the WWE title from Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.