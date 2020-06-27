5 biggest changes WWE made to the product after Paul Heyman's firing

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

WWE has undergone a lot of changes after firing Paul Heyman as Executive Director.

WWE relieved Paul Heyman of his duties as Executive Director of Raw a few weeks ago, and fans had to be wondering what this move meant for the future of the company. Fortunately for the WWE Universe, some time has passed since the controversial decision was made and we now have a good idea of what to expect under the new leadership.

With that being said, and Monday Night Raw going in a plethora of interesting new directions, here are the five biggest changes WWE made to the product since firing Paul Heyman. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what changes you have noticed to the overall product.

#5. More title matches

WWE is going all in on title matches right now!

WWE has made a lot of changes to the product ever since Bruce Prichard took over as head of creative, but none of them seem quite as momentous as the uptick in title matches. In fact, it's almost like a mini pay per view every single week with some nice surprises thrown in for good measure.

Between The Street Profits versus The Viking Raiders, Asuka versus Charlotte Flair, and a winner takes all WWE Title match between Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, MVP and R-Truth, the company is going out of their way to make sure that the title picture is in a constant state of motion.

Gone are the days of waiting for the upcoming pay per view and in its place is an almost weekly extravaganza of title matches that could easily change the landscape of WWE. If nothing else, it's more exciting, it features more dream matches and it keeps fans watching what happens next.

