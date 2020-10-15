5 Current WWE Superstars' NXT Win/Loss record: How many matches did Roman Reigns and Otis lose in NXT?

Around a decade ago, NXT was born, and the landscape of WWE changed forever. Initially a talent hunt show similar to WWE Tough Enough, NXT quickly became a mainstay in WWE and turned into a developmental brand.

The rise of NXT is an intriguing story, to say the least, and it's amazing how far NXT has come over the past 10 years. Now, it goes head to head with WWE's top two brands, RAW and SmackDown. Over the years, several top WWE Superstars honed their craft in NXT, before making their way to the big leagues. Most of today's WWE talent on RAW and SmackDown once had stints in NXT. In this list, we will take a look at five of WWE's biggest current Superstars and how they fared in NXT in terms of win/loss record.

#5 WWE Superstar Otis (121-89-2)

WWE SmackDown Superstar Otis has had quite a fulfilling 2020 so far. He kicked off a storyline with Mandy Rose, and things only blossomed between them as time passed. Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler tried to keep them apart, but the plan failed courtesy the SmackDown Mystery Hacker. Otis and Rose have been together since WrestleMania 36. Otis went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake pay-per-view, soon after WrestleMania.

Otis and Mandy Rose, unfortunately, are currently on separate brands. Back when Otis was in NXT, he was still in a tag team with Tucker, with the duo dubbing themselves Heavy Machinery. Now that Tucker is on RAW, Heavy Machinery is history. In NXT, Otis had quite a mix of wins and losses in his bag. The heavyweight won 121 matches, and lost 89, with two bouts ending in a draw. Otis' winning percentage stood at 57.08, which is pretty good considering he was not a main event act back in NXT.