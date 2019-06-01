5 Biggest mistakes that WWE made in the first five months of 2019

Is his time up?

(Note: The opinions expressed in the piece are author's own and do not necessarily reflect Sportskeeda's stand on the same.)

WWE, currently, is facing the fiercest competition that it has seen in many years. The rise of All Elite Wrestling has proven to be quiet significant and is threatening to the future of the world's biggest wrestling promotion.

While it has to do a lot with the talent, passion, and hard work of the people involved with AEW, a big part of AEW's massive start has to be WWE and Vince's habit of not learning from their past mistakes and repeating them again.

The fact of the matter is that many fans want to enjoy the wrestling product of both the companies and want to see them compete to enhance the overall wrestling standards, but WWE somehow doesn't seem to get that.

With Cody and the Elites announcing AEW in January of this year, it has been 5 months since WWE was aware that a major competitor is emerging. Instead of being cautious and improving their programming standards, the higher officials of WWE have continued to commit many mistakes that might prove to be very costly in the future.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 Biggest Mistakes that WWE made in the first five months of 2019.

#5 Poor showcasing of RAW Tag Team Champions

RAW needs better Tag Team Champions!

While AEW is known for its exceptional Tag Team wrestling showcase, same can't be said about WWE. And no, the reason is not because of the talent involved, as WWE has lots of tag-teams on its roster that are as good as, if not better, than the ones in AEW.

WWE has been highly underutilizing its tag team roster as many of the wrestlers are poorly showcased, and not given proper screen time. But the biggest issue is with the RAW Tag Team Championship.

The showcasing of the tag team champions on the red brand has been so poor that I genuinely don't remember the last time we saw the RAW Tag Champs, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder on TV. How can your champions not get screen time in a show that is 3 hours long!

The other teams on the roster like The Revival and The Usos are being booked in a comedic feud together instead of letting them do what they do best - wrestle fantastic matches.

