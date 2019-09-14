5 Biggest mistakes WWE must not make at Clash of Champions 2019

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.03K // 14 Sep 2019, 00:56 IST

WWE must avoid these blunders at Clash of Champions

WWE will return to Charlotte, North Carolina this Sunday for their next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions. The card looks promising, with every championship set to be defended at the event.

WWE boasts the most talented and deepest roster in the industry right now, with their monthly pay-per-views drawing in a large number of fans. However, as big as the company is, their shows often get affected by odd booking decisions that leave fans disappointed.

In order for Clash of Champions to be an enjoyable and memorable show, here are five mistakes that WWE must not make at the PPV.

#5 Excluding The Fiend from the event

The Fiend not being part of the show will be a big mistake

After being absent from WWE television for over a year, Bray Wyatt finally made his return to the squared circle at SummerSlam as The Fiend in a match against Finn Balor. The Fiend is arguably the most interesting character in the entire company right now, so excluding him from Clash of Champions might not be the best decision.

After it was revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker would return to RAW and SmackDown respectively, fans were expecting The Fiend to appear and attack either man, but unfortunately, that didn't happen. Wrestling fans love surprises. By witnessing The Fiend appear on Sunday unannounced, the atmosphere in the arena will be indefinable.

Although being overexposed is the last thing the character needs right now, being excluded from the PPV and later challenging for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman as per reports, could result in the fans slowly turning on him as they might feel he's being over-pushed or shoved down their throats.

The Fiend is shaping up to be a very successful experiment, and if booked correctly, he might turn out to be a legendary character like, let's say, The Undertaker.

