From a Tornado Tag Team Main Event featuring Jon Moxley to MJF's state of wrestling address during the show, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

AEW delivered another two-hour action-packed edition of Dynamite, which may not be on par with recent episodes, but was still quite good from an overall standpoint. The company also confirmed a few important angles for future AEW programming while also being newsworthy at the same time.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (July 29, 2020).

#5: Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) and Ariane (WWE's Cameron) are now All Elite

While several released WWE Superstars went ahead and joined IMPACT Wrestling, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, made his first AEW appearance on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Cody wrestled WARHORSE with the TNT Championship at stake, and the match itself was a decent back-and-forth contest, even though many hardcore fans had hyped this bout heading into last night's show.

After Cody successfully defended his title, members of the Dark Order attacked the TNT Champion, until Ryder crashed the assault and saved his real-life friend from those Dark Order goons.

Not only is Matt Cardona AEW bound, but he will be making his in-ring debut with the company next week.

Later in the episode, Nyla Rose picked her random partner for AEW's upcoming Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, and that partner turned out to be Ariane, whom WWE fans knew as Cameron back when she tagged with Naomi.

While Naomi went on to become a known personality in WWE, this can be Cameron's chance to shine as Ariane on AEW Dynamite.