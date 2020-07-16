From heel turns being teased throughout the show to Brian Cage and Jon Moxley's long-awaited main event clash, AEW Fight for the Fallen featured many contrasting moments.

Compared to Fyter Fest, AEW Fight for the Fallen was definitely the more engaging event. It also felt bigger and more newsworthy than Fyter Fest.

This particular AEW special episode definitely put the promotion back on track in terms of content.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Fight for the Fallen (July 15, 2020).

#5: Nyla Rose introduced Vickie Guerrero as her new manager

Previously, Nyla Rose had teased joining forces with a manager, and I had stated that someone like Vickie Guerrero could act as a great mouthpiece for this AEW star.

Little did I know that Vickie Guerrero would actually turn out to be Nyla Rose's manager.

Advertisement

We now live in an era where being labeled as a "Karen" is uncool. Well, Vickie was the ultimate "Karen" back in WWE. But in AEW, Nyla Rose is perhaps the most dominant star in the Women's Division, and while she does all the heavy-lifting, Guerrero's screaming presence will surely act as a nice contrast for this duo.

Hikaru Shida also challenged anyone from the AEW Women's locker room to step up for a title shot last night, and even though the plans for her future as the Women's World Champion are unclear, Nyla Rose is being built for a future rematch from this point onwards.

So who got this one right??? Sound off below #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rHFyBRGL1U — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2020

Do you think Vickie and Nyla will have good chemistry as a manager-wrestler duo in the next few weeks? Let us know your thoughts on this pairing in the comments section below.