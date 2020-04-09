5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (April 8, 2020)

Matt Hardy invited Chris Jericho for an Elite Deletion Match!

Britt Baker had her nose broken and bloodied by Hikaru Shida

From Cody defeating Shawn Spears in the main event to Matt Hardy inviting Chris Jericho for The Elite Deletion in The Hardy Compound, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

This week's episode of Dynamite was fine under the circumstances. We have seen AEW do much better in empty arena shows. But with all things considered, they still managed to put on a more entertaining show, than say, this week's RAW after WrestleMania 36 episode.

With the TNT Championship Tournament underway, last night's Dynamite felt more important than the previous week's show. AEW has managed to use pre-recorded vignettes to their advantage under current restrictions as well.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (April 8, 2020).

#5: Chris Jericho was great on commentary this week

The Dream Team you didn't know you needed in your life - for the first time | #LeChampion @IAmJericho & @tonyschiavone24 will be your announce team for #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/TOnYZJBx3E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 8, 2020

Tony Schiavone has been teaming up with AEW talent on-air since Jim Ross and Excalibur are unavailable under current restrictions.

There was a lack of energy felt during the past few episodes when Cody and Kenny Omega joined Schiavone on commentary.

However, Chris Jericho brought a fresh bundle of excitement on-air this week.

Both men had great chemistry as a duo, and Le Champion could easily consider this profession as an adequate career after retiring from in-ring action.

Jericho and Schiavone added a lot to Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida's opening bout and Le Champion's bias for the heel talent didn't distract viewers from in-ring action in any way.

Chris Jericho may be one of the biggest stars of the show as well as the first-ever AEW Champion to carry the company on his shoulders, but the man truly lived up to his status as the jack of all trades on commentary this week.

